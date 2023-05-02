Wolverhampton Wanderers could be set for a 'busy summer' under Julen Lopetegui that could yield major changes at Molineux, according to journalist Alex Crook.

What's the latest transfer news involving outgoings at Wolverhampton Wanderers?

As per Football Insider, Wolves midfielder Matheus Nunes is attracting interest from Liverpool despite the Old Gold choosing to remove a £44 million release clause inserted into his contract at Molineux.

The report also states that Wolves 'remain realistic' over their chances of being able to keep the Portuguese midfielder and would likely accept a bid of £50 million for his services.

As per The Telegraph, club captain Ruben Neves could also be set to move on this summer, with Wolves set to demand a fee in the region of £40 million before considering sanctioning his departure, with the likes of Arsenal, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Barcelona all monitoring his situation.

Wolves winger Adama Traore is out of contract at the end of this term and his agent Jorge Mendes has recently offered him to Serie A giants AC Milan, according to Calciomercato.

Veteran duo Diego Costa and Joao Moutinho are also set to see their deals in the West Midlands expire upon the conclusion of 2022/23 alongside full-back Nelson Semedo, as per FootballTransfers, raising questions over whether they will also need to be replaced heading into next term.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Crook thinks that Wolves boss Lopetegui will be given financial support to help reshape his squad in the summer.

Crook said: "They've got Moutinho who I think will go, Traore's out of contract, so if Neves goes, that's three of the old guard that will have moved on. I'm not sure you'll get much more out of Costa.

"I think it could be a busy summer of ins and outs. This is the first summer transfer window under Julen Lopetegui.

"My understanding when they appointed him is that they told him he'd be backed in the transfer market, which they did in January, so I think he would expect to be backed again."

Who could Wolverhampton Wanderers look to sign this summer?

As per 90min, Wolves are keen on bringing Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek to Molineux in the summer; however, they face stiff competition from Crystal Palace, Fulham, Leicester, Newcastle, West Ham, Lazio, Napoli and AC Milan.

The same outlet also report that the Wanderers are keen on Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun, who could be set for an uncertain future at the Emirates once he returns from loan club Reims in the off-season.

El Correo also claim that Osasuna defender David Garcia is on the radar for the Old Gold as Lopetegui aims to reshuffle his squad heading into 2023/24.

One thing is for sure; it looks set to be a busy next few months in the West Midlands, which could see some new faces walk through the door as Wolves aim to improve on an inconsistent 2022/23 campaign.