Wolverhampton Wanderers could take a big step towards Premier League safety on Saturday afternoon as they take on Leeds United at Molineux.

Julen Lopetegui's side will be desperate for three points against their relegation rivals and the Spanish manager can give his side the edge by unleashing talented winger Pedro Neto.

Should Pedro Neto start against Leeds?

The former Lazio man has missed much of this season after picking up an ankle injury in October but made his return to action earlier this month, playing 45 minutes against both Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United.

Like several other attackers in Wolves' squad, the 23-year-old has failed to score or assist in any of his 11 Premier League appearances this season but deserves an opportunity to rediscover the form that established himself as one of the brightest prospects in England just a couple of years ago, with Alan Shearer labelling him a "huge talent" after a goal against Southampton.

The 2020/21 campaign saw Neto register an impressive five goals and six assists in 31 Premier League appearances, with WhoScored awarding him a strong 7.11 rating for his performances.

He has struggled immensely with injuries in the two subsequent campaigns but now that he is back to full fitness, he will be hoping to play a big part in Lopetegui's side for the remainder of the season, as the Old Gold look to avoid relegation back to the Championship.

Saturday's game against Leeds represents an ideal opportunity for Neto to make his mark, as the Whites possess one of the poorest defensive records in the division, with only Bournemouth, Leicester City, Nottingham Forest and Southampton conceding more.

Javi Gracia's side have something of a liability at left-back, with Junior Firpo having struggled at the back since joining the club from Barcelona, with WhoScored awarding him a disappointing 6.59 average rating so far this term.

Paul Robinson didn't hold back in his criticism of Junior Firpo on BBC Radio 5 Live (26/2, 12:52) after Leeds lost against Tottenham Hotspur last season.

He said:

“Kulusevski picked the ball up in the corner, he was one-on-one with Firpo. All the defender had to do was put in a simple tackle. It is terrible, schoolboy defending. Inexcusable.”

Should Lopetegui deploy Neto on the right wing at Molineux, he could cause Firpo all sorts of problems by cutting in on his stronger left foot, as it will force the Spaniard to defend with his weaker right foot.

Wolves have struggled to create and score chances this season but must start on the front foot against a Leeds side low on confidence, and unleashing Neto against a struggling Firpo could be the key to Lopetegui's side earning all three points this weekend.