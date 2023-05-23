Wolves manager Julen Lopetegui could decide to leave the club once the 2022/23 summer is over, according to a concerning new update.

How has Lopetegui fared at Wolves?

The Spaniard took charge of Wanderers back in November, having taken over from Bruno Lage after the Portuguese's tenure at Molineux grew increasingly stale.

When Lopetegui came in, Wolves were threatened by relegation, but he has done an impressive job of steering his side away from the drop zone. With one Premier League game remaining this season, they now sit 13th in the table, with the threat of relegation disappearing a fair time ago.

The 56-year-old has clearly done a good job, showing why he is such a highly-rated manager with a Europa League winners' medal to his name, and the hope is that he remains in charge of Wanderers for some time. However, a concerning update has emerged regarding his future - one that is sure to worry the supporters.

Could Lopetegui quit this summer?

According to Football Insider, Lopetegui "could quit Wolves at the end of the season", with the former Sevilla boss "concerned about the funds he will have available to spend in the transfer market this summer".

It is believed that he "wants assurances" over the Old Gold's capabilities in the transfer market before affirming his commitment to managing the club next season.

Lopetegui leaving Wolves so soon would be a massive blow considering his calibre as a manager and the fact that he is only just getting started at Molineux. The manner in which he has turned the team's fortunes around has been so impressive, and it wouldn't be easy to bring in a replacement of similar quality.

The hope is that the Wolves board provide Lopetegui with the money he so clearly craves in the summer transfer window, allowing him to bring in the right players and continue to turn Wolves into more of a force in the Premier League again.

After all, it would barely make sense to hand an elite manager a paltry transfer kitty after preserving their Premier League status - though perhaps Fosun are wary of balancing the books.

With Ruben Neves looking set to leave the club at the end of the campaign, that could certainly generate some much-needed funds in the wage bill at the very least, but it feels as though the manager's stance may only change if money is made available aside from outgoings, not least because it would be a show of ambition.