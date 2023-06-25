Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Julen Lopetegui has been assured that the club will make several first-team signings following the sale of Ruben Neves this summer, according to Dean Jones.

No side scored less goals than the club's 31 in the Premier League last season and with a talent like Neves leaving, there's a lot of work to be done to address the glaring weaknesses left in the squad.

Money was initially an issue for Wolves, with the club facing financial difficulties, but following the big-money sale of the Portuguese midfielder, there have now been assurances to Lopetegui that deals will be made and money will be spent.

What's the latest Wolves transfer news?

With their star player in Neves leaving, Wolves have their work cut out for them as they look to replace the midfielder's presence within the squad, and they've had their eye on a young, promising talent from the Championship.

Bristol City's Alex Scott is a name that is on the club's radar according to Birmingham Mail, but they face stiff competition for the prospect, with Serie A side Inter Milan also interested in him, Italian outlet Tuttomercatoweb reports.

The club has been faced with financial difficulties lately, with Lopetegui admitting that competing in the Premier League would be difficult unless they fixed their money issues, but with the sale of Neves, they might have been handed a lifeline.

What has Dean Jones said about Wolves' transfer business?

While losing your highly-rated captain is never easy, the sale of Neves may have been a blessing in disguise for Wolves, with the money generated from his departure helping the club's money problems, Jones revealed.

Speaking to Football FanCast, the journalist said: "The sale of Neves really helps Wolves get back on their feet here. So, it's probably a relief to more than anything to Lopetegui. That Neves deal to Saudi really helps him."

According to Jones, the Wolves board has also assured the manager that they will be active this summer, saying: "He's been assured that the club will make signings. I still don't think it will be quite to the level he probably dreamed of a few months back and his vision is probably going to have to alter slightly."

How big a miss will Ruben Neves be to Wolves?

While making £47m on a sale is going to help Wolves massively off of the pitch, losing Neves is going to be a big blow on it.

Just in terms of his impact, no one in the side had a better average WhoScored rating than his 6.95 for the club last season and in a team starved for goals, he was the joint top scorer, with six Premier League strikes to his name.

He was head and shoulders above the rest of the side last year, being named Man of the Match on five different occasions, the most of anyone at the club and only Max Killman and Jose Sa played more minutes in all competitions than Neves' 3408, showing how heavily the club relied on him during their struggles.

So, of course, while the money will be a huge help to the side's current financial troubles, Neves is going to be a major miss for the club next season, and they'll almost certainly have a hard job replacing him.