Wolves winger Theo Corbeanu was once considered one of the brightest young prospects at Molineux but the Canadian's disappointing form out on loan suggests that he doesn't have a future at Molineux.

Should Wolves get rid of Corbeanu?

Wolves would sign Corbeanu from Toronto in 2018 and he has been a regular in the academy sides ever since, contributing seven goals and two assists in 32 appearances for the U18 side.

He replicated those numbers in just 26 appearances for the U21s and would earn a call-up to Nuno Espirito Santo's first team in 2020, making his only senior appearance for the Old Gold as a substitute in the Premier League that season.

U23 boss James Collins was full of praise for Corbeanu and his potential that year, saying:

“He’s athletic, tall, can head it, can defend, can dribble past people and score, he can shoot, he can pass, he’s both footed, he’s got a bit of everything.”

“Theo can be anything he wants to be. He’s an outstanding prospect. But, and there’s always a but with these players, he’s got to learn to play within the system and play with the others, adapt his game for different scenarios and situations."

Wolves clearly felt that it was time for him to be tested in a more senior environment, as he joined Sheffield Wednesday on loan in the first half of last season.

However, he would struggle for regular game time in Darren Moore's side, managing just two goals and three assists in 18 appearances, with the Old Gold opting to send him to League One rivals MK Dons for the second half of the campaign.

While the Canada international would play a regular part in their run to the playoffs in the third tier, making 17 appearances, he did little to impact their hopes of promotion, registering only one goal and a solitary assist for the Stadium MK outfit.

Despite his poor form in League One, the youngster was handed a new four-year deal at Molineux in the summer, which could come back to bite the Old Gold if he fails to progress.

Following the extension of his deal, Corbeanu would link up with Blackpool in the Championship this season having failed to win over Bruno Lage with his performances in pre-season, but once again failed to make much of an impression, delivering three goals and one assist in 18 appearances for the Seasiders.

The 20-year-old would return to Molineux to have an injury assessed but was then sent to Germany, joining Arminia Bielefeld on loan for the rest of the season, but it seems as if the Bundesliga 2 side will have to go down as another disappointing spell for the winger.

Since January, he has managed just 76 minutes of action in Germany's second tier, with no goals or assists for Uwe Koschinat's side, which is hardly going to aid his development, and he looks set to return to Wolves again in the summer with no real hope of making it in Julen Lopetegui's side.

As such, it would not be a surprise if he was swiftly moved on by Lopetegui and co.