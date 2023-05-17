It’s been a strenuous season for Wolverhampton Wanderers, who have faced the consequences of changing managers mid-season and emerged with flying colours.

When Bruno Lage departed in October, Wolves had one win in their previous 15 which subsequently placed them towards the relegation zone.

Julen Lopeteguihad a huge task when he was appointed in November, however the Spaniard has ensured Premier League survival and is on the path to improving the squad this summer.

With just two games remaining of this campaign, the former Real Madrid manager will soon have the chance to put his own stamp on the current squad, with a busy transfer window expected.

The status of a player once wanted at Molineux has taken an unexpected turn that could interest Lopetegui, as he looks to reincorporate goals into his side.

What’s the latest on Kang-in Lee to Wolves?

Korean forward Kang-in Lee was first linked to a move to Wolverhampton in 2021 when the club were in business to sell Rafa Mir to Valencia.

Spanish news outlet Sport Aragorn reported that in order for the deal to happen at the time, Valencia would need to offload players, where Kang-in Lee’s name was first mentioned at Molineux as potentially being a separate deal.

It’s since been reported in recent months by Fabrizio Romano, however, that the 22-year-old could finally be Premier League bound this summer, with clubs “monitoring” the youngster's movements, saying there are “good chances” the player could venture to England.

Last week, Spanish media suggested that the €20m (£17m) talent has an 'open door for June', which would allow him to leave.

What could Kang-in Lee bring to Wolves?

The forward made the move from Valencia to Mallorca in 2021 despite speculation that linked him with Wolves, and has made a name for himself in La Liga.

As per Sofascore, the South Korean has maintained an average match rating of 7.11 in the league this season, ranking him as Mallorca’s best-performing player.

Praised by U23 scout and journalist Antonio Mango on Twitter as “immense”, the 22-year-old has contributed to ten goals in La Liga, scoring six himself and assisting four in 33 appearances.

The promising forward has shone in the Mallorca side and happens to be likened to Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze statistically as per FBref.

The prospect of Wolves having their own Eze is something the club cannot ignore. Indeed, having scored the fewest number of goals in the Premier League this season, Lopetegui is simply crying out for a dangerous attacking threat.

A player boasting similar qualities as the Palace menace would certainly go down a treat, with the attacker having been in rampant form of late under Roy Hodgson, scoring ten league goals, six of which have come in his last seven outings.

In comparison to players in Kang's position in Europe’s top five leagues, the wily character ranks highly in a range of attributes, including being in the top 1% of most successful take-ons per 90, averaging 2.57 - as per FBref.

He also features in the top 11% of non-penalty goals scored, recording 0.21 per 90, showing his threat going forward and ability to convert when needed for his team.

It’s been a season of lessons for Wolves, however, one teaching most prominent in Lopetegui’s mind going into the transfer window is the lack of goals coming from his side, an Eze-esque threat such as Kang-in Lee would bolster this area.