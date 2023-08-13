Wolverhampton Wanderers are considering a shock summer swoop to sign Nice goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel as a new report reveals the club's concerns over the long-term future of Jose Sa.

How old is Kasper Schmeichel?

Schmeichel is 36 years of age having been on the scene now for almost two decades. He spent 11 years of his career in the Premier League with Leicester City, but eventually he left the King Power Stadium in August 2022 to join Francesco Farioli's side at the Allianz Riviera.

The Denmark international firmly established himself as their official number one following his arrival having started 36 out of the 38 games in Ligue 1 during his debut season, and despite still having another two years remaining on his contract, the shot-stopper has been attracting interest once again in England.

Nottingham Forest are believed to have identified the 6 foot 2 colossus as a suitable alternative to Manchester United’s Dean Henderson should they not be able to secure his services, though if the following update is to be believed, a new competitor has entered the running in the form of Gary O’Neil at Molineux.

Are Wolves signing Kasper Schmeichel?

According to TEAMtalk, Wolves are "considering a move" for Schmeichel before the end of summer transfer window.

The Old Gold feel that they could be "forced to lose" Sa as a result of needing to balance the books to help with their financial worries, and Nice's goalkeeper is one that Fosun are "keeping tabs" on because they view him as a "ready-made replacment" for their current first choice.

The Premier League's former star is thinking about a return to England, so this could be one to keep a close eye on in the final weeks of the market.

How many clean sheets has Kasper Schmeichel kept?

In Ligue 1 last season, Schmeichel kept 11 clean sheets from 36 games, so even though he’s not getting any younger, he’s still performing at an extremely high level, therefore it’s no surprise that Wolves are contemplating a swoop for the experienced man between the sticks.

Sponsored by New Balance, the shot-stopper also recorded 105 saves from 141 shots on target against, giving him a success rate of 77.3%, via FBRef, which was significantly higher than Sa’s 67.1%, showing that he’d be an upgrade on O’Neil’s current number one.

Nice’s £65k-per-week earner additionally has a strong range of passing having completed 100% of his short passes and 97.4% of his medium attempts last term, showing that he clearly has an eye for picking out balls to his outfield teammates, so for someone who is this well-rounded in terms of being equally strong with his hands and his feet, he's the perfect target for club chiefs to be pursuing.

Finally, Schmeichel, who has been dubbed a goalkeeping “legend” by journalist Josh Bunting, possesses a winning mentality having won five pieces of silverware since the start of his career, so could help to create a positive mindset should he put pen to paper in the Midlands.