Already thinking about their 2025 recruitment strategy, Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly eyeing a move to sign a future star in a deal that would see them beat the likes of Arsenal to the youngster's signature.

Wolves transfer news

Those in the in the Midlands endured a mixed summer. Whilst they lost both Max Kilman and Pedro Neto, the late additions of Andre and Carlos Forbs should prove to be money well spent, though only time will tell whether that is in fact the case.

Andre is a particularly interesting arrival. The Brazilian previously attracted the interest of Liverpool before a move ultimately never developed. Getting his Premier League chance courtesy of Wolves nonetheless, Andre could now make the Reds regret their hesitant pursuit by becoming a key part of Gary O'Neil's midfield.

Still just 23 years old and fresh from a standout spell at Fluminense, Andre could prove to be one of the most underrated signings of the summer transfer window in the Premier League. But Wolves aren't done there when it comes to midfield additions, it seems.

According to Graeme Bailey for The Boot Room, Wolves are now keen on signing Souleymane Sidibe from Stoke City in a deal that would see them beat the likes of Arsenal, Manchester City and Midlands rivals Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest to his signature.

Just 17 years old, the central midfielder is already playing a part for Stoke's first team in the Championship, grabbing an assist from the bench in his first league appearance of the season as the Potters defeated Plymouth Argyle 1-0.

Now, the teenager could get the chance to make a similar move to the one that Archie Gray completed in the summer, as he swapped Leeds United for Tottenham Hotspur. Potentially following in his footsteps, Sidibe has quite the decision to make in 2025.

"Terrific" Sidibe is one for the future

For a club like Wolves, welcoming young talent before developing them into top prospects should be the way forward and there would be no better way to represent that plan than by signing Sidibe. The teenager looks destined for the Premier League and the idea of such a talent working alongside Andre and Joao Gomes is a mouth-watering one, to say the least.

The current campaign isn't Sidibe's first in senior football of course, having earned the praise of former manager Alex Neil last season. Neil told BBC Stoke Radio after handing the midfielder his first senior start in a Carabao Cup win over West Bromwich Albion last season: "I thought his performance justified why he's been with the first team all pre-season and why I played him in the game.

"I had no concerns over him. He's a terrific talent but he's also really mature, for being so young. He did exactly as I expected him to do - he did wonderfully well and he's played in a Stoke team that won the game, and played the majority of the match.

"I think when you're 16 years old, most players of that age could only dream of doing something like that."