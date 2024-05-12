Wolves are aiming to pip Liverpool to the signing of a "very talented" player ahead of the 2024 summer transfer window.

Wolves transfer rumours

Wolves have endured a mixed 2023/24 campaign that is set to end in a rather frustrating fashion. Gary O'Neil's side looked to be on course to battle it out for some form of European football in the final few months of the Premier League season. However, four losses and one win in their past five league outings have seen the Black Cats drop into the bottom half of the table, with a top-seven finish now out of the question.

It has not been all negative for the Midlands outfit this term, though, as their 46 points so far this season is already five more than they earned in 2022/23. But if O'Neil and co want to kick on next term and mount a proper push for European football, they will likely have to strengthen their squad.

While the summer window is not yet open, Wolves are seemingly already quite active on the transfer front. It was claimed last month that Wolves are showing interest in Red Star Belgrade midfielder, Hwang In-beom, as they look to strengthen their squad this summer. Another report late in April stated that Gary O’Neil’s side have placed €12m (£10.2m) on the table for Fenerbahce right-back, Bright Osayi-Samuel.

More recently, meanwhile, Wolves are said to be interested in signing Justin Njinmah from Werder Bremen and have been linked with Union Saint-Gilloise striker Mohamed Amoura, though Liverpool are also thought to be keen on the hitman.

It is not just Amoura who Wolves may face competition from Liverpool for this summer, however, with a fresh name believed to be of interest to both Premier League outfits.

Wolves keen to sign "very talented" player for O'Neil ahead of Liverpool

The player in question is Sunderland goalkeeper, Anthony Patterson. According to reliable reporter Alan Nixon via Football League World, Wolves have Patterson on their wishlist as they look to replace Jose Sa.

Liverpool, meanwhile, were linked with a move for Patterson back in January as they seek a new number two goalkeeper at Anfield and Nixon claims the Reds' interest in the shot-stopper remains.

No transfer fee is mentioned in the report, but Nixon does state that Sheffield United, another interested party, are willing to offer £8m for Patterson's services. Given the keeper recently signed a new long-term deal at the Stadium of Light that could see him remain at the club until 2028, the Black Cats are in a good bargaining position ahead of the summer.

Newcastle-born Patterson is a product of Sunderland's academy and despite being only 23, has firmly cemented himself as their no.1. He has already notched 123 first-team appearances for the North East outfit, with his excellent displays seeing him earn high praise from former manager Tony Mowbray after facing Fulham in the FA Cup last year:

“The goalkeeper... listen, he's a top goalkeeper,” Mowbray said after the Fulham game. “I've been in football more than 40 years and this kid is a very talented boy who has an amazing temperament. Nothing fazes him, he's very calm about everything, he's not bouncing all over the place and losing the plot. He's a very calm goalie who makes great saves.”