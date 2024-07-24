Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Gary O’Neil looks like he is building a squad filled with young talent ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

New arrivals include Pedro Lima (18), Rodrigo Gomes (20) and Tommy Doyle (22), while striker Jorgen Strand Larsen, who has joined on loan from Celta Vigo, is the eldest at just 24, showing which direction O’Neil wishes to take his side in.

The Old Gold are clearly not stopping there, as the club appear to be eyeing a move for a South American talent ahead of the new season…

Wolves showing interest in South American winger

According to the Express, the Molineux side are keeping tabs on Gabriel Aguayo, who currently plays for Cerro Porteno in the Paraguayan top flight.

With Wolves 'exploring' the terms of a deal, it's said he could be available for as little as £3m, which would make him a very tempting signing this summer as O’Neil aims to build his pool of youth starlets.

The report claims that MLS sides are also showing plenty of interest, as Nashville SC and D.C. United appear keen to sign him on a temporary deal before making a move permanent in a few months.

Wolves summer 2024 transfer signings so far Player Club signed from Tommy Doyle Manchester City Pedro Lima Sport Recife Rodrigo Gomes SC Braga Jorgen Strand Larsen Celta Vigo (loan) Via Transfermarkt

If Wolves delay their approach, they could miss out on a player who registered more assists than Rayan Ait-Nouri last season…

Why Gabriel Aguayo could be an ideal Neto replacement

Despite his qualities, Ait-Nouri registered just two assists in 38 games for the Old Gold last term, while Aguayo has managed to grab four assists in just 18 matches during the current campaign, showing his attacking qualities.

Despite his tender years, the Paraguayan winger could be a perfect long-term heir to Pedro Neto, as his future is unclear at the club.

Liverpool were linked with a move for the winger back in March, while Arsenal have shown plenty of desire about their willingness to bring the Portuguese gem to the Emirates this summer.

Having scored 14 goals and grabbed 24 assists across 135 games for the club, so his departure would be felt, but perhaps securing a big profit on the winger could be the perfect scenario.

This could leave plenty of room to sign Aguayo, who is showing a lot of promise back in Paraguay. The 19-year-old has made just 18 senior appearances but has already registered five goal contributions – one goal and five assists – for Cerro Porteno.

The youngster gained invaluable experience in the Copa Libertadores recently, making four appearances from the bench. Although averaging just 25 minutes each game, Aguayo registered 0.5 key passes per game, succeeding with 0.8 dribbles per game – a success rate of 75% - and recovering one ball per game. That ability to go past a player is certainly reminiscent of Neto.

Playing at the highest level in South America – albeit briefly – will give the youngster plenty of confidence that he can succeed should he make a move to Europe.

Wolves could be the ideal club for the Paraguay gem to join, allowing him the chance to play with much better players. It may be a gamble, but for £3m, surely it is a smart one to take.