Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly already looking to the summer transfer window for squad improvements.

As the 2022/23 season comes to a close, Julen Lopetegui will have the chance to make changes to his team as the transfer window approaches.

When the Spaniard took over from Bruno Lage, Wolves were bottom of the league and in a dire run of form, but with safety confirmed, the former Real Madrid boss is engaging in transfer talk to bolster the club’s squad.

A host of forwards have been identified as potential suitors to Molineux, including Barcelona ace Ansu Fati, in the bid to end the club's goal-scoring woes.

The attack isn’t the only thing Lopetegui hopes to rebuild, but the defence also is an area for improvement with Wolves on average conceding 1.43 goals per match.

There is hope in that department, as news emerging from 90min has revealed that the club are monitoring RC Lens defender Kevin Danso.

What’s the latest on Kevin Danso to Wolves?

The 24-year-old centre-back is a familiar name to some with knowledge of the Premier League, having made six appearances in the league for Southampton in the 2019/20 campaign.

Since his departure from the South Coast, the Austrian has been a key member of the Lens squad battling in Ligue 1 in a competition full of stars.

As reported by 90min, the centre-back has been the subject of heavy scouting from a number of Premier League clubs, including Arsenal, Manchester United, Liverpool, Aston Villa and Wolves.

Scouts from the club were reportedly in attendance to watch Lens trio Danso, Seko Fofana and Lois Openda, who have been star performers this season.

What could Kevin Danso bring to Wolves?

At 6 foot 3, the commanding centre-back has been praised to be a "colossus" by Bundesliga marksman Timo Werner, relating to his time at Augsburg.

With Max Kilman impressing at centre-back, the natural progression for the defence would be to find a suitable long-term partner for the 25-year-old as his current partner Craig Dawson draws nearer the end of his career at 33 years of age.

As per FBref - Danso ranks better than the Premier League veteran in a range of areas this season, including winning aerial duels - 2.22 to Dawson’s 2.07 per game - and maintains a consistently high rate of successful passing - 89.9% to Dawson’s 82.4%.

The £17m-rated defender has a Sofascore average match rating of 7.11, as well as ranking as the fourth-highest Lens performer this season, showing his consistency at the top level.

With a number of clubs hoping to snatch the 24-year-old’s signature in the summer, Lopetegui remains in the race to bring what would be a large upgrade on Dawson to the club.