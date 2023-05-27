Wolverhampton Wanderers pulled off a huge feat in confirmed Premier League survival this season after sitting bottom of the table on Christmas Day.

Since his arrival in November, Julen Lopetegui has turned fortunes around at Molineux in less than a year at the club, bringing back silky performances to the squad and a desire to improve.

Despite completing a treacherous task in cementing survival, the former Real Madrid boss faces further challenges, as the club have to save rather than spend after a lucrative period in the transfer market has raised FFP concerns.

With players expected to depart this summer, including Ruben Neves, there is still hope that Lopetegui can make the signings he requires to take this Wolves side forward.

The latest target has emerged in a Bundesliga centre-back, who has mild experience in the Premier League having previously been on the books at Arsenal.

What’s the latest on Konstantinos Mavropanos to Wolves?

As reported by Greek news outlet Sport 24 last week - relayed by Sport Witness - Stuttgart centre-back Konstantinos Mavropanos could be on the move to Molineux this summer.

The 25-year-old “believes the time has come” for him to depart, as per the report, with both Fulham and Wolves “checking out” the promising defender’s movements ahead of the transfer window.

The report speculates that it will take a bid higher than €18m (£15.6m) to secure the centre-back’s signature, with a bid in that region being rejected in January and two years remaining on his current contract.

What could Konstantinos Mavropanos bring to Wolves?

Snatched by Arsenal at just 20, Arsene Wenger saw the Greek international’s talent, which has seen him establish himself as a recognised centre-back in Europe.

Despite things not working in north London, Mavropanos has found his feet in Germany and excelled at Stuttgart, ranking as the club's second-highest performer this season with an average match rating of 7.25, as per Sofascore.

Signing Craig Dawson in January has worked for Wolves in terms of his experience in the league, though Lopetegui must seek a long-term replacement for the 33-year-old veteran.

When comparing the two over the past year, the 25-year-old ranks up with the best in his position in Europe and could be a more inquisitive option than the Englishman in the Spaniard’s setup.

Dawson’s game relies solely on the art of defending, which is integral, but in comparison with the best in today’s game, the 33-year-old provides little option in breaking the ball out from defence into attack.

Hailed as a “gladiator” by former Stuttgart manager Pellegrino Matarazzo, the 6 foot 4 ace excels the arguably one-dimension game of Dawson, as relayed by FBref.

The Greek averages a colossal 2.01 tackles per 90, as well as 3.16 aerials and 2.50 interceptions, while the current Wolves centre-back averages 0.80 tackles, 2.02 aerials and 0.76 interceptions per 90, showing the difference in the quality of the two.

A key area that is lauded in the Stuttgart centre-back’s game is his ability to dispatch the ball, and was lauded as being “composed” and a “good passer” by journalist Mattias Karen, supported by his numbers.

As per FBref, the “monster” averages 4.43 progressive passes, as well as making 0.61 successful take-ons per 90, placing him in the top 5% of Europe’s top centre-backs in the process.

Wolves need a spell of invention in their squad, and Lopetegui could secure a bright spark and significant upgrade to his defence in Mavropanos should a deal materialise this summer.