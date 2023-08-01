Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly interested in Stuttgart defender Konstantinos Mavropanos, as rumours re-emerge linking the club and player.

Julen Lopetegui is facing an uphill battle this summer, admitting on the Old Gold’s pre-season tour that he is “worried” about his squad ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

With sales still expected to be made, the opportunity to bring in reinforcements may still arrive, with Mavropanos coming as an ideal acquisition for the Spaniard to seek.

Could Wolves sign Konstantinos Mavropanos?

As reported by The Sun, both Wolves and West Ham United are keeping tabs on the centre-back, with Serie A champions Napoli also mentioned with interest in the 25-year-old titan.

Valued around the €10m (£8.5m) mark by FootballTransfers, the former Arsenal man could be a cost-effective target for Lopetegui.

The Midlands club were linked with the Greek colossus in May (as per a report relayed by Sport Witness), which suggested that the club are particularly keen on the centre-back’s services.

How good is Konstantinos Mavropanos?

The 25-year-old has turned his fortunes around after departing Arsenal with just eight appearances in all competitions during his four-year tenure with the Gunners.

Signed by Arsene Wenger in 2018 as a 20-year-old from Greek side PAS Giannina, the centre-back managed 434 minutes for the north Londoners, however, his game time was little reflection of his performance.

Making his senior debut at Old Trafford in the Premier League, the defender was praised by club legend Ian Wright after the game as “fearless” and having the “exuberance of youth”.

Despite his time in England being that of an inconclusive nature, Mavropanos has found sanctuary in Germany, excelling at both Nuremberg and Stuttgart where he has established himself as a reliable figure in the back line.

For Wolves, interest in the former Arsenal starlet comes at an encouraging time, after the club parted ways with Nathan Collins, who sealed a £23m move to Brentford earlier in the window.

While the exchange made critical funds for the club, it left the squad short of a competent central defender, making the Greek target a favourable acquisition at this point in the summer.

The numbers registered by the 25-year-old show for positive reading, with the defender not only asserting himself as one of the best in his side but one of the best in Europe.

As per FBref, the 6 foot 4 commander ranked in the top 1% of centre-backs in Europe’s top five leagues in terms of interceptions, recording a monstrous average of 2.48 per 90 over the past year.

Once lauded as a “gladiator” by former Stuttgart boss Pellegrino Matarazzo, for Lopetegui, the former Arsenal man could be the perfect replacement for Collins, who averaged a mere 1.04 interceptions per 90 in the Premier League last term in comparison to the Wolves target.

Mavropanos also bossed the Irishman in terms of his average rate of tackles per 90 in the Bundesliga, recording 1.97 per 90 to his 1.34 for the Old Gold last season.

Another area that the Greek international could benefit Molineux in Collins’ absence is his refreshing approach to progressive play, in which he averaged 4.72 progressive passes per 90 to the Brentford man's 3.18 in the Premier League, suggesting the improved outlet he could introduce to Lopetegui’s defence.

Wolves must make signings in order to compete next campaign, in Mavropanos, Molineux could welcome a reasonably priced asset with his prime years still ahead of him.