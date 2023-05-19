Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly interested in signing a Serie A midfielder this summer, in the bid to strengthen ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

Julen Lopetegui has revived Wolves’ season since arriving in the Midlands in November, taking the reins from Bruno Lage who saw his team’s form deplete in the final weeks of his tenure.

The Spaniard has restored faith in the squad and confirmed Premier League survival and promise going forward from the lows of the start of the term.

This summer’s transfer window is crucial for the club, who are expected to see a drastic change with players arriving at and departing Molineux.

The talk of Ruben Neves’ future has dominated talk of summer movements so far, however Wolves have been linked with a host of potential incomings too, including a midfielder that could strengthen Lopetegui’s plans.

What’s the latest on Lassana Coulibaly to Wolves?

As reported by La Cronache via Salerno Notizie earlier this week, Salernitana midfielder Lassana Coulibaly has gained interest from Wolves ahead of the summer transfer window.

The report claims that both Nottingham Forest and Wolves have “asked for information” on the Mali international’s availability.

It’s believed that the asking price from his club will be around the €8m mark (£7m).

What could Lassana Coulibaly bring to Wolves?

Despite having a tough season in Serie A, the Bamako-born midfielder has maintained a high level of performance in the engine room, making him a point of interest ahead of the window.

Described as a "machine" who enjoys "getting after people" by former boss Steven Gerrard during his spell at Rangers, Coulibaly has impressed in areas that could be integral to strengthening Lopetegui’s side.

The 27-year-old has averaged 2.4 tackles per game this season, as well as winning 52% of his ground duels in the middle of the park - as per Sofascore. The first stat is superb and would place him second in Wolves' squad if he were already at Molineux.

Operating in a critical area of play requires ability both going forward and breaking up play, and the Malian’s ability to do so is expressed through his 84% passing accuracy, averaging 26.8 per game.

His stability is what Lopetegui will be looking for in a player this window, considering the potential departure of Neves and the effect this may have on the midfield as a unit.

The introduction of the midfielder could positively influence new-arrival Joao Gomes, however, who has been impressive since signing in January. Indeed, he is the only player to register more tackles per game this term (2.7) than Couliably in the Wolves ranks.

Like the latter, the Brazilian is strong in his duels and influential on the ball and could prove to be a strong partner if he signs on the dotted line.

Coincidentally, the two players have been likened to one another as per FBref, highlighting their similar ability in their position and the calibre of the player Wolves could secure this summer for a relatively low market price.

Lopetegui is expected to have a busy summer in recruitment, only time will tell if the Spaniard can get this exciting deal over the line.