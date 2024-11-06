Wolverhampton Wanderers have learned that it will cost them £2 million to appoint a rising star in the coaching world as pressure continues to mount on Gary O’Neil, according to a recent report.

It has not been the start to the Premier League season that Wolves and O’Neil would have expected, as they are still winless in their opening 10 league games, and that form is, as expected, raising questions about the future of the manager.

Gary O’Neil under pressure at Wolves

The Midlands side have picked up just three points all season, the latest point coming on Saturday as they drew 2-2 with Crystal Palace, a game in which they were winning after first trailing.

But despite picking up a point, it hasn’t stopped talk of the pressure mounting on O’Neil. In a recent report, it was claimed that O’Neil has been given two games to save his Wolves job. The first of those games was against Palace, and the second is against Southampton, whom they face this weekend before the November international break.

The report states that poor results in those games could “change the mood” at Molineux, even though O’Neil does retain the backing of the players. The Premier League side have been linked with a move for Graham Potter, while David Moyes has also been eyeing the job should it become available.

Wolves learn it will cost £2m to appoint Jimmy Thelin

According to reports Wolves will have to pay £2 million to take Jimmy Thelin away from Aberdeen. The 46-year-old had been managing in his homeland of Sweden for all of his career until he joined the Scottish Premiership side in June this year, where he is yet to lose a single league fixture.

Thelin, who likes to play a 4-2-3-1 formation, has managed J-Sodra IF under-17s, as well as their under-19s and first team. He has also managed Jonkoping under-21s and Elfsborg, where he earned his move to Aberdeen. While in charge of Elfsborg, Thelin oversaw 223 games, 104 of which he won.

The Swede has taken charge of 17 games for Aberdeen in total, and although he has tasted defeat in cup competition at the hands of Celtic, he has the Dons level on points with the Hoops and a huge nine clear of Rangers in the Scottish top flight.

Jimmy Thelin's Aberdeen league record Games 9 Won 8 Drawn 1 Lost 0 Points per game 2.8

It was reported last month that Wolves are keeping an eye on Thelin as they look at their options should O’Neil need to be replaced. It will cost the Midlands side £2 million to appoint Thelin as their manager, with the release clause inserted into his contract when he joined Aberdeen in the summer.