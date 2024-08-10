Wolverhampton Wanderers are still chasing several new signings ahead of the 2024/25 Premier League season starting next week.

Gary O’Neil may have bolstered his squad with four new arrivals, but if he wishes to lead the Old Gold into the top half of the table, a few more high-quality signings are required.

It looks as though he is going for the youth-based approach, especially with regard to the club’s new transfer target…

Wolves eyeing up Ligue 1 defender

According to French outlet L'Equipe, the Molineux side have tabled two bids for Nantes defender, Bastien Meupiyou, the latest one standing at around €4m (£3.4m), although these have both been rejected.

The report claims that Nantes have set a price tag of at least €10m (£8.5m) in order to sell one of their most promising players, despite the fact he has a year left on his current contract.

Summer signings made by Wolves so far Player Club signed from Tommy Doyle Manchester City Pedro Lima Sport Recife Rodrigo Gomes SC Braga Jorgen Strand Larsen Celta Vigo (loan) Via Transfermarkt

If he isn’t keen on signing a new deal, the youngster will likely leave France for pastures new. Could O’Neil take advantage of this and bring him to England in the coming weeks?

It wouldn’t be the first time they have signed a talented defender from France…

Why Bastien Meupiyou could be Wolves’ next Ait Nouri

Prior to the 2020/21 season, the Old Gold signed Rayan Ait-Nouri on a season-long loan deal from Angers in France. A year later, after 24 appearances, the club signed him on a permanent deal for a fee in the region of £9.5m.

Fast-forward three years and this outlay has proven to be a bargain. The left-back is now attracting interest from the likes of Manchester City as Wolves set a price tag of around £60m in order for any club to secure his services.

Meupiyou could follow in Ait-Nouri’s footsteps if he also makes the move from Ligue 1, forging his way into the first team and shining for the club over the next few years.

The 18-year-old may have played only one senior match for Nantes, but it is clear his ceiling for development and progression is almost limitless.

The defender has made 36 appearances for the various youth teams at the French side, but it is evident that exposure to senior football on a regular basis is best for his continued growth.

He did play seven matches for France at the U17 World Championships last year, finishing the tournament with an 86% pass success rate, keeping four clean sheets, winning 5.6 total duels per game – a success rate of 63% - and committing just 0.1 fouls per game, showcasing his stunning defensive qualities.

Lauded as an “amazingly talented CB” by football talent scout Jacek Kulig in February 2023, Meupiyou has impressed significantly since then, hence the interest from the Premier League this summer.

Will he renew his current deal with Nate? Or is moving to the Midlands an attractive proposition for someone who looks like they will go right to the very top?

Ait-Nouri has exceeded all expectations at the club. Could Meupiyou follow suit?