Julen Lopetegui will have a busy summer at Wolverhampton Wanderers as he attempts to strengthen his squad as his first Premier League season comes to a close.

The expected focus point ahead of the transfer window is for the Midlands side to acquire a seasoned goalscorer, as Lopetegui aims to turn his side’s fate in front of goal around.

Wolves are the league’s joint-lowest scorers this campaign, level with Championship-bound Southampton on just 31 goals in 37 games so far.

With the potential departures of both Raul Jimenez and Ruben Neves this summer, Molineux will see change next season, with players both arriving and departing.

Despite the transfer window boasting a host of attractive options for clubs to recruit, Wolves could save themselves millions just by looking at their academy, with Leon Chiwome tipped to have a promising future.

Who is Leon Chiwome?

17-year-old Leon Chiwome signed for Wolves’ academy last summer from Wimbledon Youth.

The Brighton-born forward has enjoyed an impressive first season in the Midlands, registering five goals in ten appearances in the U18 Premier League.

His rise to form has prompted a heap of praise from those at the club, as well as earning his first national team call-up for England’s U17s for this month’s European Championships.

The youngster has turned things around for himself in his budding career, after being released on trial by Brighton just two years ago, to playing for his country and catching the eye of many at Wolves.

After his first seven months at the club, he was rewarded with his first professional contract, with academy manager for football Jon Hunter-Barrett lauding the youngster for his ability.

Hailed as having “all the attributes” of a number nine and the ability to do “everything”, Hunter-Barrett admitted the forward has progressed quickly to the delight of figures “internally and externally” at the club - as per Wolves' official site.

At just 17-years-old, the forward is a raw talent, however after seeing the progression of other youngsters in the Premier League could have a point to prove to Lopetegui, particularly with the Euros coming up.

The forward made a statement at the end of last month, scoring his first U18 Premier League hat-trick against Leeds, showcasing his ability ahead of a decisive summer for Wolves.

With Jimenez almost certainly departing this summer, the Spaniard will have a vacancy in attack to fill, something that young players at the club should aspire to fill, including Chiwome who has gained attention at a perfect time.