Wolves have identified their new replacement for club captain Max Kilman, if the latest reports are to be believed.

O'Neil in middle of Molineux rebuild

Wolves boss Gary O'Neil was realistic about his club's position heading into this summer, admitting that sales were probably necessary if they wished to spend on the rest of the squad.

“I don’t think there will be money available to us if nobody leaves so, if we decided not to sell a big player, then there is maybe some little bits or pieces we can do," he explained after guiding them to a 14th placed Premier League finish.

“There are some players out on loan that have value as well that we might be able to do some bits with. The club is expected in the foreseeable future to be able to fund itself, so we need to be able to work with what we have, whether we can move things out and improve it by bringing things in."

And one departure duly arrived, with captain Max Kilman leaving to join West Ham United in a deal worth around £40m, penning a seven year deal at the London Stadium.

Finance expert Scott Borson has since revealed he expects another departure before the end of the summer window, a fact which will come as a major blow to Wolves fans amid reported Premier League interest in all of Pedro Neto, Rayan Ait Nouri, Joao Gomes and Matheus Cunha.

“They are a club that runs at quite a big operating loss and they will have some challenges,” Borson told Football Insider.

“I don’t think the Kilman sale means they can go crazy with their spending. I suspect they will probably sell another player as well this summer, so as part of the buying they will also do some selling."

Despite that, the focus has now turned to finding a replacement for the club captain, and they may have idenfied one already.

Wolves want relegated defender

Now, The Sun claim that Wolves are leading the race for Sheffield United centre back Anel Ahmedhodzic as O'Neil chases a ball playing centre-back to replace his club captain. The Bosnian appeared 31 times for Sheffield United last season, but could not stop them from finishing bottom of the Premier League.

He is expected to be on the move this summer, and the report reveals that Wolves 'head the chase' for his signature as things stand.

Ahmedhodzic came in for plenty of praise during his time in the Championship, where he helped the Blades get promoted to the top flight. He was so good, in fact, that pundit Alan Shearer tipped him to move if the Blades were not in the Premier League.

“If Sheffield United are not playing in the Premier League next season, then I think this guy will be. I think he’s that good”, he explained. "I think he’s a really good talent and I go back to my point, he will be playing in the Premier League next season I’ve no doubt."

Now, that appears to be true, albeit two years on from Shearer's prediction.

Anel Ahmedhodzic vs Max Kilman PL 23/24 Anel Ahmedhodzic Max Kilman Appearances 31 38 Tackles and interceptions per 90 3.37 2.26 Clearances per 90 4.66 4.79 Fouls per 90 1.16 1 Yellow Cards 11 7 Pass accuracy % 75.4% 85.7%

The Sun add that the player "wants to get back to the Prem after being relegated last term so the move would suit him", while Sheffield United are "looking for about £20m", though their position as a relegated side means that they may "have to settle for less".