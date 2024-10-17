In recent years, Ligue 1 side Stade Rennais have developed a strong reputation for producing and developing some of the hottest talents in European football. Roazhon Park has previously been home to a host of young stars like Eduardo Camavinga, Ousmane Dembele, Jeremy Doku, Raphinha, Desire Doue, and Mathys Tel – all of whom were sold on to bigger clubs for huge sums of money.

This summer alone, Rennes sold over £115 million worth of talent, including midfielder Doue, who joined Paris Saint Germain in a deal worth £42 million. Now, a number of their current stars are again attracting attention from some of Europe's most famous teams.

Rennes players in demand again

One of those Rennes players who is wanted elsewhere on the continent is striker Arnaud Kalimuendo. Previously linked with a move to Leeds United, the 22-year-old has in recent months been linked with a move to Serie A, with both Juventus and AS Roma understood to be among those interested. Another Rennes star who is in demand is defender Christopher Wooh.

According to TBR Football, the 23-year-old defender, who moved to Rennes from Lens in a deal worth £8.5 million in the summer of 2022, is wanted by Premier League club Wolverhampton Wanderers. TBR Football claim that Wolves have been "keeping an eye on" the player, though it's unclear how serious their interest is, nor how much Rennes would want for Wooh.

Wooh's former Lens coach Franck Haise once described him as an "intelligent" player. “He has real potential for Ligue 1," Haise said of the defender back in 2022. "I have complete confidence in him."

Wolves need defensive reinforcements

While its unclear whether Wolves will move for Wooh, one thing that is clear is that the Midlands club desperately need some defensive reinforcements. Gary O'Neil's side are currently rooted to the bottom of the Premier League having picked up one point from seven games, conceding a whopping 21 goals in the process – six more than any other team in the division.

Wolves lost central defender Max Kilman to West Ham in the summer, and their former captain has been a huge miss in the heart of their back four, with O'Neil now forced to rely on the veteran Craig Dawson, 34, and Portugal international Toti Gomes.

Colombian youngster Yerson Mosquera had been a regular feature along with Dawson up until September when he picked up an ACL injury in Wolves' 3-1 defeat to Aston Villa. He's now expected to miss the rest of the season.

Speaking about Mosquera's injury at the time, O'Neil said, according to TBR Football: “He’s a great kid and I’m absolutely devastated for him because of the energy [he brings].

“No matter how things go each week, he gives absolutely everything and he always attacks things and does things in the right way," he added. “It’s a big loss to us. It’s a big blow to the team but it brings an opportunity to others."