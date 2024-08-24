Wolverhampton Wanderers may have slipped to a 2-0 defeat against Arsenal on the opening weekend of the Premier League season, but the side acquitted themselves well in what was going to be one of their toughest games of the campaign.

It is clear that Gary O’Neil will have to replace Pedro Neto, as the Old Gold did miss his presence in the tie against the Gunners.

Could this perhaps see the manager make a surprise swoop for a former Premier League sensation between now and the end of the transfer window?

Wolves eyeing up move for Neto replacement

According to the Sun, Wolves have joined the race to sign former Crystal Palace and Manchester United winger Wilfried Zaha from Galatasaray before the end of the current window.

With the sale of Neto boosting the coffers, O’Neil has some money to spend, and he will need to replace the Portuguese gem.

Several teams are keen, including Palace, to bring Zaha back to the Premier League. A loan move is perhaps the most logical option, however, although the Turkish side are looking for a fee of around £9m to sell the Ivorian.

The 31-year-old has plenty of experience in England. Will O’Neil make a late swoop for the player?

Wilfried Zaha’s statistics last season

Having joined Galatasaray from Palace last summer, Zaha didn’t quite have the impact expected of him last term.

Ten goals and five assists in all competitions was hardly a bad return during his maiden season on the continent, yet he started only 20 games in all competitions.

Wilfried Zaha's domestic statistics last season Goals 9 Assists 3 Successful dribbles per game 1.4 Big chances created 2 Key passes per game 0.8 Shots on target per game 0.6 Via Sofascore

Among his teammates, Zaha ranked fourth for goals and assists (12) in the top flight, while also ranking sixth for shots on target per game (0.6) and second for successful dribbles per match (1.4), showcasing his effectiveness in the final third, despite his limited time on the pitch.

The winger was hailed as “world class” by former Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp back in 2019 and his time in England was a major success.

Indeed, in 305 Premier League games, Zaha scored 68 goals and registered 29 assists, which works out as a goal contribution once every 3.1 games.

His abilities out wide could make him a dream signing for Matheus Cunha, who is looking to build on an impressive 2023/24 season.

The Brazilian scored 14 times last term, but with someone like Zaha playing alongside him, this number could rise significantly.

According to WhoScored, Zaha’s main strength is his dribbling ability, while his style of play is characterised by a lot of dribbling while cutting inside often.

These traits could see Cunha be the benefit of Zaha’s many jinking runs into the opposition penalty area, causing absolute chaos for opposition defences.

This partnership could certainly make O’Neil forget all about Neto, especially if it clicks into gear in the Premier League.

The next week could be vital, especially if the Old Gold wish to finish in the top half of the table this season.