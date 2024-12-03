Wolverhampton Wanderers are looking to extend the contract of an “incredible” £60,000-a-week star, according to a new report.

The Midlands side’s four-game unbeaten run came to a crashing end over the weekend, as a 4-2 defeat to AFC Bournemouth means they remain in the bottom three. It has been a struggle for Gary O’Neil so far, but the hope will be he can get to January in a fairly good position and then can strengthen the team.

Wolves transfer news

The January transfer window provides teams like Wolves the opportunity to make changes to their squad as they look to have a much better second half of the season and avoid relegation to the Championship.

Central defence has been a concern for O’Neil all season, as they didn’t find a suitable replacement for Max Kilman and have since had several injury concerns in that area of the team. So, signing a centre-back will be at the top of the agenda for the New Year, and a recent report has stated that Borussia Mönchengladbach’s Nico Elvedi is of interest to Wolves.

As well as looking at a defender, Wolves are also interested in signing Diego Lopez from Spanish side Valencia. The La Liga side have struggled this season, and given their financial woes, they could have to sell key players like Lopez. The winger is currently worth £29 million, but that could increase if he continues to impress for Valencia.

But as well as looking at possible targets for January, Wolves are also keen on retaining a key player and are looking at offering him a new contract, as transfer interest continues to grow.

Wolves desperate to extend “incredible” Matheus Cunha’s contract

According to Football Insider, Wolves are looking to extend the contract of Matheus Cunha, as he continues his excellent start to the campaign. The 25-year-old originally joined the Premier League side on loan in January 2023 from Atlético Madrid.

Cunha, who has been labelled “incredible” by O’Neil this season, has made a very impressive start to this season, despite Wolves’ struggles. The Brazilian has scored seven goals, two of which came last week against Fulham, and recorded three assists in 13 league games.

The forward still has over two years left to run on his contract at Molineux, but Wolves are keen to extend that further. The Premier League side are looking to fend off transfer interest in Cunha, as teams from England and abroad are interested in a possible deal. Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with moves most recently.

Matheus Cunha's Wolves stats Apps 70 Goals 23 Assists 12

Wolves are desperate to extend Cunha’s contract, which sees him earn £60,000 a week, but their involvement in a relegation fight could hinder their chances of being successful.