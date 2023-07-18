Wolverhampton Wanderers are edging closer in the pursuit of Bristol City gem Alex Scott, as Julen Lopetegui aims to secure the signature of the highly-rated youngster.

The Midlands club have been linked to the Championship star since January, however after making sufficient sales, the Old Gold can now focus on the chance to equip the Englishman to their side.

How much is Alex Scott worth?

As reported by Football Insider yesterday, Wolves are believed to have leapfrogged fellow Premier League side Bournemouth in the race for Scott.

The report claimed that Lopetegui’s side are in ‘pole position’ to sign the midfielder after having two bids rejected by the Robins, with the latest figure said to be around the £20m mark.

It’s believed that the Championship side will hold out for £25m for the teenager, who was an integral part of their squad last season.

How good is Alex Scott?

At just 19, the teenager has imposed himself as a key figure in Bristol City’s line-up, being the conductor to orchestrate the midfield with authority and skill.

Described as a "top talent" by Jack Grealish, the Guernsey-born diamond played a mammoth 49 games for his club last season, adding to the 39 appearances recorded in his breakthrough term in 2021/22.

Deployed as a box-to-box midfielder, Scott could prove to be a youthful cog in Lopetegui’s depleted Molineux midfield, following the departures of Joao Moutinho and Ruben Neves earlier this summer.

The Spaniard could equip his side with a promising fearless talent, who could force fans to forget about the magic that the Portuguese duo once brought to Wolverhampton.

After signing Joao Gomes from Flamengo in January, Wolves displayed preliminary signs of a midfield revamp, which could be rounded off by the potential introduction of Scott, who could pose to be an upgrade to existing options to partner the Brazilian.

29-year-old Mario Lemina was also introduced in the winter transfer window of 2023, signing from Nice in the bid to bolster the midfield.

While the Gabonese star has been a strong introduction to Lopetegui’s side, the former Southampton player could find his position in the starting line-up compromised should Scott enter the Spaniard’s plans.

When comparing the two players based on their respective 2022/23 league campaigns, it’s clear to see why the former Real Madrid manager wants to bring in the 5 foot 10 Championship star, who would represent an upgrade on Lemina.

As per FBref, the teenager recorded a higher average than the Gabon international for his distribution, averaging 3.43 progressive passes per 90 to his 2.91, as well as 1.04 key passes to the Wolves man’s mere 0.21 per 90.

Acting as a lively dominator of the middle of the park, Scott also scored higher averages while in possession, averaging 1.22 successful take-ons and 2.34 progressive carries to Lemina’s 0.76 successful take-ons and 0.42 progressive carries per 90 in the Premier League.

While tackling is a major element of maintaining control of the engine room, the Englishman showed his potential in comparison to the former Juventus ace, making an average of 2.05 tackles and 0.98 interceptions per 90, to his 2.63 tackles and 0.97 interceptions.

Lopetegui could form a youthful spark in Molineux’s midfield by recruiting Scott, however, it could be uncomfortable viewing for Lemina, who could see himself usurped by the teenager.