Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Julen Lopetegui is set for a 'really important week' as he reflects on what the club can change going forward at Molineux, according to journalist Dean Jones.

What's the latest news involving Wolverhampton Wanderers and Julen Lopetegui?

According to BBC Sport, Lopetegui thinks that it will be difficult for Wolves to compete in the English top flight next term amid Financial Fair play issues at Molineux, as he stated: "I have had that meeting [with chairman Jeff Shi] and there are some Financial Fair Play problems I didn't know before. I hope we will solve this issue. It's very difficult to compete in the Premier League without investment."

The report states that the Old Gold posted a £46.1 million deficit in their last financial results in an environment where Premier League clubs are only allowed to record £105 million of losses in a three-year period.

Several first-team players could be on their way out at Wolves this summer in order to balance the books, one of them being club captain Ruben Neves, who is being courted by La Liga giants Barcelona, as per AS.

Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United, Roma and Aston Villa have been linked with a move for Wolves striker Hwang Hee-chan, who could become another asset used to raise funds to combat their financial restrictions, as per The Mirror.

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Jones thinks that Lopetegui will be anxious to seek clarity over what the future may hold for Wolves next season.

Jones told FFC: "I think it's going to be a really important week or so to reflect on what Lopetegui has actually changed about the club and what he's going to be able to change going forward. That's what he needs to be assured of, that the work that's gone in over the past five or six months can continue and that's, I think, is his big concern."

Who could Wolverhampton Wanderers bring in to supplement potential departures?

Obviously, Wolves will also need to try and bring in players in the summer to supplement prospective departures to build a team capable of competing in the Premier League in 2023/24.

Writing in his column for Caught Offside, journalist Ben Jacobs has stated that Liverpool youngster Fabio Carvalho has emerged as a target for the Old Gold, with a loan deal in the off-season believed to be a possibility.

FC Metz forward Georges Mikautadze has also cropped up on the Old Gold's radar according to reports in France, potentially adding some quality to Lopetegui's forward line.

talkSPORT understand that Coventry City striker Viktor Gyokeres is someone Wolves want to bring in ahead of next season; however, it may cost the best part of £25 million to bring him to Molineux.