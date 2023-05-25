Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Julen Lopetegui may not grant Fabio Silva an opportunity to impress him once he returns from his loan at PSV Eindhoven, according to journalist Dharmesh Sheth.

What's the latest news involving Fabio Silva?

As per Voetbal International via Sport Witness, youngster Silva has signalled his intention to spend another campaign on loan at PSV, stating in an interview: “If it’s up to me, I’ll definitely stay here for another season because I think it’s good for my development.”

The £35 million signing joined Anderlecht on loan at the start of this season before completing a move to PSV on a temporary deal in January for the remainder of this term. This could indicate that he is seen as out-of-favour at Molineux by Lopetegui.

In his time at the Philips Stadion, the £80k-a-week ace has registered five goals and two assists in all competitions for his loan club, as per Transfermarkt.

TalkSPORT also understand that Wolves are plotting a move to bring in Coventry City striker Viktor Gyokeres, which could push Silva even further down the pecking order in the West Midlands upon his return to the club in pre-season.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Sheth has suggested that Lopetegui and Silva may go in a 'different direction' rather than trying to revive his career at the Old Gold next term.

Sheth said: "It's interesting what has happened this season because Silva went out on loan under Bruno Lage. Bruno Lage allowed him to go out on loan to Anderlecht. PSV Eindhoven were then interested in January. Lopetegui was already in situ. So he actually would have been part of the process that would have said 'Yes, you can make that move to PSV'.

"I just wonder whether that's a sign of Lopetegui saying, 'Yeah, we're moving on in a different direction'. Or whether it's to see what Fabio Silva does when he comes back, if he does do preseason with Wolves, or whether he's moved on immediately.

"I just think that Lopetegui allowing him to go to PSV on loan might be a sign to say, 'Okay, we're going to move in a different direction.'"

Should Wolverhampton Wanderers look to move on Fabio Silva this summer?

If possible, both parties shaking hands and moving on may be the best option come the summer as Silva looks to get his career back on a steady path.

Across his time at Wolves, the 20-year-old has hit the net just four times and provided six assists in 62 outings, as per Transfermarkt, showing that he has not had the best of luck in his spell at Molineux.

Silva has excelled in the art of touches in the opposition penalty area and has fared well in comparison to his positional peers in the next eight divisions outside of Europe's top five leagues, managing an average of 7.53 per 90 minutes over the last 365 days, as per FBRef.

Wolves look set for an off-season of upheaval and Silva moving on either on loan again or permanently may be a wise choice by Lopetegui.

Indeed, with Sasa Kalajdzic possibly back for the start of next season, there is already a striking option people may have forgotten about, although, Diego Costa and Raul Jimenez look set to leave.