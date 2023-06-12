An update has emerged on Wolverhampton Wanderers and their plans to improve their attacking options in the summer transfer window...

What's the latest on Viktor Gyokeres to Wolves?

According to the printed edition of the Portuguese outlet Record, via Sport Witness, Wolves are in the race to land Coventry City centre-forward Viktor Gyokeres, as Julen Lopetegui eyes a new number nine.

The report claims that Liga Portugal outfit Sporting are also interested in a deal for the attacker but will struggle to complete a swoop due to the Championship side valuing him at more than €20m (£17m).

Fellow Premier League side Burnley, who have been promoted to the top-flight heading into next season, are also providing competition for his signature and Record states that both Wolves and the Clarets have more financial power than Sporting.

Would Viktor Gyokeres be a good signing for Wolves?

The Sweden international could be an excellent addition to Lopetegui's squad as the striker enjoyed a terrific campaign with Coventry in the second tier and could strike up an exciting partnership with Pedro Neto.

In the Championship, Gyokeres averaged a Sofascore rating of 6.97 across 46 appearances and contributed with 21 goals and ten assists from a number nine position.

The Swedish dynamo is exceptional in front of goal and rarely wastes opportunities to find the back of the net as his 21 goals in the division came from just 16.7 xG, which suggests that he would thrive off quality service for Wolves.

This is where Neto comes into the equation as the Portuguese winger has been let down by his teammates' lack of clinical finishing in recent seasons.

Since the start of 2020/21, the attacker has created 9.72 xA in the Premier League for his fellow forwards and has only been rewarded with seven assists, whereas Gyokeres is a player who has the quality to outscore the quality of chances that come his way and could make the most of the 23-year-old's creativity.

The Coventry star, who was once hailed as “unplayable” by former teammate Maxime Biamou, is also a creator himself and produced 10.87 xA in the Championship for Coventry in 22/23.

This suggests that the Swedish marksman could open up opposition defences to set up Neto, who has scored nine Premier League goals for Wolves, with chances to score.

Therefore, the pair could be an exciting duo in the final third for Lopetegui as they could provide each other with the opportunities they need to find the back of the net and punish teams in the top flight.