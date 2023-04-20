Wolverhampton Wanderers have endured a largely inconsistent season that saw them languish at the bottom of the Premier League, prior to the appointment of the brilliant Julen Lopetegui, who has guided them to 13th position and relative top-flight safety.

The Midlands club has an average age of 26 and has shown far more reliance upon academy products than it has in the previous seasons.

Controversially, last summer the mercurial and talented Morgan Gibbs-White, who had been tipped as the indomitable future of the club, departed for Nottingham Forest in search of more regular minutes.

Since then, the playmaker has cemented himself as one of the Reds’ most important players, and with Wolves lacking a creative spark in midfield, perhaps offering this player more game-time could have propelled them even further up the table.

In Hugo Bueno, Lopetegui possesses another gifted prodigy, who he must continually integrate into the first team to avoid losing in a similar and regrettable circumstance to Gibbs-White.

Who is Hugo Bueno?

The left-back joined the Wolves youth academy in 2019 and in 49 appearances for the U21s, he registered 15 goal contributions.

His pace, close control, and ball recovery led to his promotion to the first team, and he made his Premier League debut in October 2022, as a late substitute against Forest in a feisty 1-0 victory at Molineux.

Then in his second top-flight outing, caretaker manager Steve Davis decided to start the Spaniard against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

Although his side eventually ran out as 2-1 losers, Bueno produced an admirable and mature display. As per Sofascore, the defender recorded three clearances, interceptions, and blocks, as well as 91.7% pass accuracy, one key pass, and the creation of a big chance.

To cap off this impressive performance, the full-back also delivered his first - an inviting delivery for Adama Traore to head home.

As a result, Davis showered the youngster with praise and said:

“I thought he was excellent, didn’t let anyone down. He felt we trusted him, we know him, as a character we know what he’s capable of, and he’s ready. He was ready for that moment and I thought he took it really well.”

In total, Bueno has made appeared 17 times for Wolves in the Premier League and is maturing into an accomplished and well-rounded defender.

The former CD Areosa youth player is brimming with potential and showed himself to be a left-back with a strong offensive will to get forward.

Although fellow full-back Toti Gomes has also stepped up at various moments this season, Wolves will need to monitor Bueno’s minutes and be sure to not allow him to depart in the same unceremonious manner as Gibbs-White.