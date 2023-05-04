Wolverhampton Wanderers have endured a season below expectation, sitting seven points above the relegation zone and in 14th with just four fixtures remaining until the end of 2022/23 campaign.

It’s been a year of change, seeing two managers take charge at Molineux since the season got underway last summer, with Bruno Lage being dismissed and replaced by Julen Lopetegui in mid-November.

The Spaniard had a huge task on his hands when taking the job last winter, with Wolves threatening relegation after failing to hit form under Lage before his departure. With safety looking likely for the Midlands side, who haven’t had their Premier League status threatened during their five season stay in the top division.

The club's lowest finish came back in 2021 where they ended in 13th, with this season potentially marking a new low since their promotion in 2018. It will be a busy summer for Lopetegui, who will be looking to put his stamp on the squad he inherited from both Lage and Nuno Santo.

There will be some improvement expected to be made in defence, with the 50 goals conceded so far in the Premier League and just 10 clean sheets kept in 34 fixtures. Lopetegui introduced some experience into the defence through signing Craig Dawson in January, a centre-back with 260 appearances in the English first division and a reputable figure to lead a struggling back line.

At 32, the Englishman is playing in the latter stages of his career, however Wolves may not need to look further than their academy when it comes to replacing the commanding defender in the future.

Who is Kamran Kandola?

Kamran Kandola has been praised as a “top baller in the making” by The Guardian contributing journalist and podcast producer Arif Islam for his development as a player in Wolves’ academy.

The English-born defender, who is also of South Asian descent, signed a professional contract at the club in November 2021, and has continued to progress with the U23 squad.

Kandola was part of academy squad that earned promotion to the Premier League 2's top division last season, and has stepped up when it matters, even between the sticks, where he played as a keeper due to a sending off and no replacement earlier this year. The 19-year-old made a number of key saves, showing his commitment to succeed in bizarre circumstances.

Wolves’ ex-technical director Scott Sellars has also previously praised the defender for being “consistent” and a player that has “worked hard” to earn his professional contract, via the Express and Star.

The commanding centre-back has made 12 appearances in the PL2 this season, starting five games and contributing to one clean sheet in the process. The teen talent has won 19 duels in the centre of defence and has shown his innate defensive ability in making 58 recoveries.

Premier League veteran Dawson earned his first professional contract at 19, signing for Rochdale, and the rest has been history.

With a lot of potential shown in the academy by Kandola, he could be a name we see in the future walking in Dawson’s footsteps by representing Wolves' first-team.