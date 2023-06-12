Wolverhampton Wanderers ended the 2022/23 campaign with a relatively comfortable 13th-placed finish in the Premier League table.

Julen Lopetegui's side were never in any serious danger of being relegated down to the Championship as they finished seven points clear of the bottom three, with Leicester, Southampton, and Leeds United all dropping out of the division.

The Spanish head coach now has a full summer transfer window to improve his squad with a view to competing further up the table, and potentially challenging for Europe again in 23/24.

One player who could come in is Stuttgart ace Konstantinos Mavropanos, who is a reported transfer target for the Old Gold as they look to improve their defensive options.

Who is Konstantinos Mavropanos?

The 25-year-old Greek centre-back enjoyed an excellent campaign in the Bundesliga in 22/23 and could come in to form a terrific partnership with current Wolves star Max Kilman.

The English defender played 37 of the club's 38 Premier League matches in the season just gone and averaged a solid Sofascore rating of 6.85. He proved himself to be a solid option at the heart of the defence and dominated opposition attackers as he won 63% of his duels.

This means that Kilman is capable of bullying opponents and keeping them quiet for the majority of games when it comes to battling for the ball, which is particularly useful in physical games where there may be a barrage of set pieces and balls into the box.

Mavropanos could form a "monster" pairing with the Wolves ace as Borussia Monchengladbach chief Pellegrino Matarazzo previously described the Greek gem, whilst also hailing him as a "gladiator".

The colossal Stuttgart enforcer averaged an excellent Sofascore rating of 7.26 across 28 appearances in the Bundesliga, which would place him top of the Wolves squad for outfield players, and won an impressive 66% of his battles, including 70% of his aerial contests.

This suggests that the former Arsenal prospect, who also made four tackles and interceptions per match, is also a dominant defender who does not give much away when competing with opposition strikers.

Therefore, the £22k-per-week brute could be an exceptional addition to Lopetegui's side as his form in the German top-flight suggests that the potential is there for him to be an outstanding performer for the club, whilst his dominance at the back could make him and Kilman a formidable pairing for strikers to come up against next season.