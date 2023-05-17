Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Julen Lopetegui will look to address their offensive options in the summer transfer window as well as other positional areas, according to journalist Dean Jones.

What's the latest transfer news involving Wolverhampton Wanderers?

As per Sky Sports News, Wolves are keen on signing Coventry City striker Victor Gyokeres this summer and it has been claimed that they are the 'leading club in the Premier League for his signature' as of now.

Competition is high for Gyokeres, with the likes of Crystal Palace and West Ham United also interested in the Sweden international. The report also states that Sheffield United striker Iliman Ndiaye, Luton ace Carlton Morris, Middlesbrough frontman Chupa Akpom and Ben Brereton Diaz have also been tracked by chiefs at Molineux.

One Spanish outlet has claimed that a sensational part-exchange deal involving Wolves captain Ruben Neves and Barcelona attacker Ansu Fati has been floated; however, the Spain international isn't too enthused by the prospect of a transfer to the West Midlands.

Salernitana midfielder Lassana Coulibaly and Wolfsburg defender Ridle Baku are also potential targets for the Old Gold as Lopetegui gets ready for another busy transfer period.

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Jones believes that bolstering the forward areas will be a key priority for the Spanish coach in the summer.

Jones told FFC: "The attacking options have to be addressed pretty early in the window. I think we could see some pretty big changes and I would expect that given the demands and expectations Lopetegui has for this job."

Who could Wolverhampton Wanderers let go this summer?

Wolves have a squad in need of surgery, which makes it all the more impressive that Lopetegui has managed to guide the Old Gold to Premier League survival despite their evident deficiencies.

Club captain Neves and teammate Matheus Nunes have been linked with moves away this summer to Barcelona and Liverpool respectively.

Striker pair Diego Costa and Raul Jimenez also have their future in doubt at Molineux and could be moved on in the off-season to make way for new recruits, according to Sky Sports News.

Adama Traore and Joao Moutinho also see their contracts expire at the end of the campaign and look unlikely to agree new deals, as per Transfermarkt. Defender Nelson Semedo is in the same boat; nevertheless, Wolves have a two-year option to extend his stay at the club.

Lopetegui is set for a massive summer as the Old Gold look to streamline their squad appropriately to compete in the Premier League come 2023/24.