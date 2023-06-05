Wolverhampton Wanderers could be in the market to add a new goalkeeper to their squad in the upcoming summer transfer window after Jose Sa's disappointing campaign.

In the Premier League, the 30-year-old conceded an eye-catching, in the wrong way, 5.6 more goals than expected, based on the xG of the shots at his goal.

That serves as a drastic change in fortune with the stopper actually saving 7.3 more than expected in 2021/22.

As a result, the club swooped to sign Daniel Bentley from Championship side Bristol City in January as an understudy to Sa but the Portuguese shot-stopper's poor form in 22/23 suggests that he needs strong competition for his place.

However, the ex-Robins 'keeper is unlikely to provide that given his unconvincing form in the second division in recent seasons. The £10k-per-week dud conceded 2.6 more goals than expected in 21 league matches in the first half of the campaign.

Over his last four-and-a-half seasons in the Championship, Bentley has let in a dismal 9.5 more goals than he ought to based on xG, with that an indication that the 29-year-old consistently underperformed in a lower division than the Premier League.

Who could replace Dan Bentley at Wolves?

Julen Lopetegui could brutally ditch the Englishman from matchday squads next term by securing a deal to sign reported £10m transfer target Anthony Patterson.

At the age of 23, the Sunderland titan is an up-and-coming talent and let in 0.08 more goals than expected per 90 in the Championship, compared to Bentley's 0.20 this season.

This suggests that the Black Cats ace would be an upgrade on the experienced gloveman from a shot-stopping perspective and could also have the potential to be an improvement on Sa, who conceded 0.16 more than expected per 90 in the top-flight.

Patterson is also a "commanding" goalkeeper - as he was dubbed by journalist Josh Bunting - who is able to alleviate pressure from his defence. The colossus has stopped 10.7% of the crosses into his box over the last 365 days, which places him in the top 6% of players in his position in the Men's Next Eight Competitions.

Bentley, meanwhile, has only prevented 3.7% of crosses and ranks in the bottom 15% in the same category, an indication that the Sunderland gem would be a huge upgrade on him when it comes to dealing with balls into the box.

Therefore, Lopetegui could ditch the ex-Bristol City man, by making him the third-choice, and provide Sa with genuine competition for his place by signing Patterson, who could either take over as the number one or spur the Portuguese ace to get back to his best.