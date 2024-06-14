The 2023/24 campaign was a season in which Wolverhampton Wanderers’ key players stood up for the count. Despite many fans and pundits predicting relegation for Gary O’Neil’s side, including BBC Sport’s chief football writer Phil McNulty, they defied expectations. Before the start of the season, McNulty expressed that he had a “very, very worrying feeling” about Wolves; and yet they managed to comfortably survive.

The Midlands side’s 14th-place finish made the season much more comfortable than many thought it would be. With 46 points to their name, Wolves were 20 points clear of the drop, and were close to a top-half finish, just three points off tenth place Crystal Palace.

The performances of their key players were largely to thank for this. The likes of Matheus Cunha performed brilliantly for O’Neil, and, despite picking up an injury which kept him out for several weeks, he still managed to score 14 goals and register eight assists. The Brazilian’s teammates including Hwang Hee-chan also contributed, with 13 goals to his name.

However, with the transfer window around the corner, Wolves could be in line to lose some of their key players, with one man already thought to be subject to interest from one Premier League club.

Wolves could lose key figure

The player in question here is Wolves’ club captain Max Kilman, who is attracting interest from one of the Molineux club’s rivals in the Premier League. This rumoured interest has come off the back of an impressive season once again under O’Neil.

According to Tom Collomosse, journalist for The Daily Mail, the club thought to be interested in recruiting Wolves’ skipper is West Ham United. Should this deal go through, it would see Kilman reunite with his former manager at Molineux, Julen Lopetegui, who recently took over from David Moyes as Hammers boss.

As Collomosse reports, it would take an offer of around £45m for Wolves to part ways with their talisman at the back. The Hammers have shown prior interest in signing Kilman, and last season he was a player that they 'followed closely', before renewing their interest in him this summer.

It remains to be seen if West Ham are the only side keen on signing Kilman. During the summer window of 2023, Wolves rejected bids from Italian giants Napoli, and the 27-year-old signed a new deal at the club, keeping him at Molineux for five years. However, he could now be subject to a transfer this summer if West Ham keep pushing.

Why Kilman would be a big loss

Football analyst H described Kilman on X as “one of the most underrated players” in the Premier League. His importance for Wolves cannot be understated. He played every single minute of their 2023/24 campaign in the top-flight, helping to keep five clean sheets. Kilman was only rested in the Carabao Cup Third Round and played just 81 minutes out of the 90 in the Second Round.

As far as box defenders go, Kilman is one of the best across Europe. As per FBref, the 27-year-old averaged 1.68 blocks and 4.79 clearances per 90 minutes last season. That ranks him in the top 14% and top 20% of defenders in Europe.

However, he is also good on the ball and averages 0.45 key passes and 0.53 switches per 90, which rank him in the top 13% and 27% respectively. Take those numbers with a pinch of salt, because Wolves are not a side who have a lot of possession, just 48.9% according to Sofascore, the 11th highest in the Premier League. This means Kilman’s in-possession numbers could be lower than if he played in a side that dominated the ball.

If their captain were to leave, it could be a bigger blow for Wolves than losing Pedro Neto. The electric Portuguese winger was superb last season, scoring twice and assisting nine times in just 20 Premier League games. He was one of their key contributors last term, albeit while being hampered by injury.

Wolves players with 10+ G/A in the Premier League last season Player Number of G/A Number of games Matheus Cunha 19 32 Hwang Hee-chan 15 29 Pedro Neto 11 20 Pablo Sarabia 11 30 Stats from Sofascore

Reports have been intensifying for months about a departure for Neto. The Telegraph reported in May that Manchester City and Newcastle could pay £60m to sign him, and links to both Arsenal and Tottenham were also reported by talkSPORT in February.

However, they may have already brought in a replacement for Neto, signing countryman Rodrigo Gomes from Braga. The 20-year-old is an exciting prospect on the right wing and could get lots of game time if Neto departs.

However, replacing Kilman will not be as simple. Not only would Wolves lose one of their best defenders, but also their captain who is such a big presence in the side - with former teammate and skipper Conor Coady stating that he is "brilliant to have around and is a brilliant professional".

The in-demand talent would not be easy to replace over the course of the transfer window, given his superb box-defending abilities and his leadership.

Should Wolves lose Kilman this summer, it would be a departure that would be felt right throughout the club. Whilst they perhaps do need the money to help strengthen their squad, losing the captain and key man at the back is not an ideal situation. It will be a fascinating transfer saga and one Wolves will no doubt hope to come out on the right side of.