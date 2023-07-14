Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly interested in Brazilian defender Lucas Beraldo, as the Old Gold prepare for a squad rebuild this summer.

Julen Lopetegui has bid farewell to seven players already this transfer window, in both sales and expirations of contracts at Molineux.

With almost £80m accumulated in sales, the Spaniard can set his focus to replenishing his squad ahead of the 2023/24 campaign, as Wolves hope for an improvement on last term.

Could Wolves sign Lucas Beraldo?

As reported by GOAL Brazil earlier this week, Wolves have Sao Paulo centre-back Beraldo in their sights.

The report claimed that the Midlands club are interested in the Brazilian, with it noted that they could offer Sao Paulo a fee in the region of €7m (£6m) despite no formal proposal sent as of yet.

Contracted until 2026 with the Brazilian side, Wolves’ valuation of the defender could be deemed too low, with his release clause reported to be set between €40m and €50m (£34m-£43m).

How good is Lucas Beraldo?

Lopetegui could snatch a bargain for the 19-year-old at a critical time at Molineux.

Having just sold centre-back Nathan Collins to Brentford, and Max Kilman’s future uncertain, it’s integral that the Spaniard hires in the central defence department this summer.

In 10 Brazilian Serie A appearances this year, the teenager has asserted his dominance on the back line in winning a monstrous 67% of his total duels, via Sofascore.

At just 19, the "gem" has been lauded as being a "superb ball-playing" centre-back by Kulig, signifying that he could be just the player that Lopetegui requires to rejuvenate the defence at Wolves.

Such praise is supported by his numbers, with FBref revealing the extent of the luxury Molineux could add to their ranks, with Beraldo averaging an impressive 5.85 progressive passes per 90 over the past year.

To highlight what the Brazilian could offer to Lopetegui, fellow centre-back Max Kilman averaged 3.46 progressive passes per 90 in the Premier League last term, suggesting that the Spaniard could unlock a new dimension of play from the back.

While filling numbers are integral this summer ahead of the new season, Wolves must introduce added quality to make up for those lost in the transfer market.

Nathan Collins fell out of favour with the manager which subsequently paved the way for his departure to Brentford, however, Lopetegui could land himself a player of the Irishman’s calibre in his replacement.

As per FBref, the 22-year-old averaged 3.18 progressive passes per 90, as well as averaging 1.34 tackles and 4.17 clearances per 90 in the Premier League last term.

While the teenager’s progressive outlet was an improvement on Collins’, his defensive stability over the past year suggests that he could be a talent of similar force to the Brentford man at Molineux.

As told by FBref, the Piracicaba-born gem averaged 1.75 tackles and 4.72 clearances per 90 for Sao Paulo, as well as making an average of 1.14 blocks and winning 1.75 aerials per 90.

At just 19, Lopetegui could integrate an influential talent to his back line, in a player that has the numbers to suggest he could adequately fill the boots of the departed Collins this summer.