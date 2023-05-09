With the 2022/23 season coming to a close, Wolverhampton Wanderers are already looking ahead to the summer transfer window, according to reports.

Julen Lopetegui’s side are safe from relegation after a tough season, and are looking to improve on their lacklustre form ahead of the next campaign with new faces.

After joining Wolves back in November 2022, the Spaniard inherited the squad and set up of Bruno Lage, and will now have the chance to spend this summer to craft his own style with the Midlands club in his first summer window.

There has already been plenty of talk regarding players that may arrive at Molineux this summer, and news emerging yesterday revealed another name speculated to be on Lopetegui’s radar.

Tottenham Hotspur forward Lucas Moura could make the move from north London to Wolverhampton, in what would be a strong replacement for the expected pending departure of Adama Traore - who will be a free agent this summer.

What is the latest on Lucas Moura to Wolves?

Brazilian sports news outlet Torcedores.com revealed that Moura was “recently contacted” by three Premier League clubs, one of which being Wolves.

The news broke as Flamengo were reportedly keen on bringing the Tottenham forward back to Brazil, however, it’s believed that the 30-year-old would prefer to remain in the European football sphere.

As per Torcedores.com’s report, there is also interest registered from Roma, Marseille and Lazio for the winger who is out of contract this summer.

What could Lucas Moura bring to Wolves?

Another player that is out of contract this summer is Wolves forward Traore, who is yet to pen a new deal and almost certain to leave on a free transfer in a few months' time.

News surrounding Moura is valuable to Lopetegui’s side, who could find a worthy replacement for their departing “undefendable” attacker - as praised by Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

In signing Spurs’ out-of-favour forward, the Midlands side would get themselves an experienced player with a haul of accolades from his time with Paris Saint-Germain, winning 18 French domestic trophies during his five-year stay in the capital.

The Sao Paulo-born winger provides a lot in his personal game, explaining his reported interest by a number of top European clubs this summer.

In losing Traore, Wolves miss out on a dynamic winger with a constant threat in one-versus-one situations, meaning the "magic" Moura - as dubbed by the Times' Jonathan Northcroft - could be a perfect replacement for the Spaniard, with some added attributes.

Last season in the Premier League, Moura ranked in the top 7% for successful take-ons per 90 minutes, whereas Traore topped the charts in that metric. The Brazilian’s threat came to more avail, however, registering 0.3 assists per 90 in comparison to the Spaniard’s dismal 0 - as per FBref.

The 30-year-old also averaged more goals per 90 than the Wolves forward that season, showcasing his end product as well as direct play down the flanks.

The £90k-per-week Brazilian brings a lot more than just attacking threat, with his dominating character on the pitch a further plus point.

Once described by Ledley King as being “one of the best” in the air, the Brazilian ranked in the top 2% for aerial duels won last season, making his presence known on the field in the Premier League.

Having played just 116 minutes this campaign following the revelation of Dejan Kulusevski, a move is on the cards for the out-of-contract forward; only time will tell if Molineux is his next destination.