Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly interested in Sevilla forward Lucas Ocampos, as Julen Lopetegui aims to bolster his side on a budget this summer.

The Spaniard must address the Old Gold’s struggles in the final third of this transfer window after his side ended the season as the Premier League’s lowest scorers with limited creativity in attack.

With Ocampos linked, Molineux could see an injection of attacking prowess added to the ranks, at a price that would not damage the clubs’ finances.

As reported by The Guardian earlier this week, Wolves are reportedly ‘in talks’ to sign the 28-year-old winger from Sevilla, in a deal worth €15m (£13m).

Earlier this month, the Telegraph confirmed Lopetegui’s commitment to the Midlands side, adding that the club will ‘intend to pay’ around £8m-£15m for new recruits this summer to remain within Financial Fair Play (FFP) boundaries.

In Ocampos, the Spaniard could land himself a financially friendly asset as well as an experienced player that can add an abundance of threat on the flanks.

What could Lucas Ocampos offer to Wolves?

Hailed as “dangerous” by members of the media, the 28-year-old could provide a new outlet to the right flank at Molineux, following the departure of Adama Traore.

After a total of five years employed by Wolves, the Spaniard will leave as a free agent this summer, having marked himself as one of the Premier League’s most feared players to challenge 1v1.

Averaging 2.95 successful take-ons per 90 over the past year, the 27-year-old ranks in the top 7% of players in his position in Europe in this area, as per FBref, showing the presence Wolves will be without next term.

Despite possessing such a threatening skillset, the £46k-per-week attacker only registered 25 goals and assists in a total 157 appearances at Molineux, conveying that at a time of need his exploits on the flank came to little avail.

With just 31 goals in 38 games, individual expeditions won't cut it next season for Lopetegui, who requires a genuine menace in attack to break Wolves free of their goal-scoring woes.

As per Sofascore, Sevilla’s Ocampos averaged 1.6 shots per game in La Liga this season, as well as averaging 4.95 touches in the attacking penalty area per 90, significantly more than Traore who registered 3.37 per 90, via FBref.

Similarly to the Spaniard who received an average of 9.39 progressive passes per 90, the Argentine received 8.73 per 90, showing the positions he can create just as Traore has for Lopetegui’s side.

Most prominently for Wolves is the added threat on goal that the 28-year-old could bring, highlighted by his 0.35 xG (expected goals) per 90 in La Liga, incomparable to the club’s departing star who averaged just 0.08 xG, as per FBref.

Lopetegui could ease the Spaniard’s departure by signing Ocampos, who could prove to be an upgraded asset to the front line at Molineux.