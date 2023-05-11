Wolverhampton Wanderers have had an impressive turnaround this season, going from bottom of the league in November to edging closer to the top ten as the end of the campaign beckons.

A lot of credit for Wolves’ switch in form goes to Julen Lopetegui, who took over from Bruno Lage in the winter when the side were threatening relegation at the bottom at the time of his appointment.

With three games remaining, the ex-Real Madrid manager will look ahead to the summer break with a chance to review his short time in charge and propose changes to take forward to the 2023/24 campaign.

The end of the season is an exciting time for the academy also, as players that have ventured on loan make their return to Molineux at vital moments of their budding careers. The most excitement to walk back through the gates at Compton will undoubtedly be Luke Cundle.

Who is Luke Cundle?

The 21-year-old Cundle has said his farewells to Swansea City now after a year-long loan in the Championship.

The youngster made a strong impression on the South Wales side, making 32 appearances in the second division, contributing to an impressive eight goals from central midfield.

The Warrington-born starlet showed "real promise" - as per journalist Josh Bunting - scoring three times and registering four assists during his time with the Swans, asserting himself as a regular starter, starting 21 games.

Having now returned to Wolves after averaging a Sofascore match rating of 6.78 this season, he will be looking to impose himself in Lopetegui’s plans for the first time.

With the speculated departure of Ruben Neves looking likely this summer, there is an opportunity for the Englishman to break into the first-team squad, with the two having a range of similarities to their game.

The youngster in fact topped the Portuguese star for a number of attributes in midfield this season as per Sofascore’s average numbers per 90.

Cundle maintained a passing accuracy rate of 89%, with Neves scoring 84% and racked up three more assists than the 26-year-old, showing his ability to control the midfield.

On that evidence, they are both fine playmakers who display radiant composure. A further boon is that the youngster has already been well received by the Molineux faithful after scoring against bitter rivals West Brom in his final game in Wales.

Swansea boss Russel Martin has lauded the 21-year-old’s “willingness to work” and explained his playing style as one where he can "show people how good he is" through his desire to be involved so often.

A successful loan spell has come at the perfect time for the midfielder, who now faces the opportunity to impress Lopetegui this summer before the Premier League season gets back underway in August.

Time will tell if Cundle can imprint his talent on the Spaniard’s plans, but there is little to question regarding the talent he possesses. He could well be the perfect man to replace Neves should he leave.