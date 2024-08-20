Wolves are looking to add reinforcements to their ranks in the final days of the transfer window, and have tabled an offer for a Premier League ace in recent days, it has been revealed.

Wolves on a tight budget

So far, business has not been pretty at Molineux ahead of the new Premier League season, and that was reflected in a 2-0 defeat to Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on the opening day of the campaign for Gary O'Neil's side.

To date, the Old Gold have added three new faces and also made the loan of Tommy Doyle permanent, reaching a total outlay of £25m.

Wolves' new signings summer 2024 Player Fee (as per Transfermarkt) Rodrigo Gomes €15m Pedro Lima €10m Tommy Doyle €5m Jorgen Strand-Larsen Loan

On the flip side, they have taken close to £100m from the sales of key duo Max Kilman and Pedro Neto to West Ham United and Chelsea respectively. And O'Neil sent a warning to those above him about just that when quizzed on potential additions in the final stages of the transfer window.

“No real update on names linked, it’s a ruthless league and we have an opportunity to be really clever and get some stuff done, the next 2 weeks is big for us…you take £100m last summer, you take £100m this summer, you can’t stand still,” he explained.

But he is set to be disappointed, with the reliable John Percy revealing that the "budget for remainder of the transfer window will be around £20m" despite their big sales, with Wolves "determined to safeguard their financial position".

As a result, the Old Gold will have to get creative with their transfer-making in the coming days, and they appear to have begun doing just that already.

Wolves discuss "difficult deal" for England international

That comes as David Ornstein reports that O'Neil's side are looking to pull off an ambitious move to sign Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale this summer.

The Arsenal no.2 seems set to leave in search of first-team football after starting just two Premier League games after the arrival of David Raya last summer, both of which Raya was ineligible for.

With just two years left on his £120,000-a-week deal at the Emirates Stadium, the Gunners are keen to sell the goalkeeper this summer while his value remains high, and have reportedly placed a £30m price tag on his head.

Of course, that £30m fee is more than Wolves' reported remaining budget, but Ornstein reports that they have made an offer which consists of an "initial loan + buy option", in a move that could see the Midlands side cover the majority of his wages for the season.

Despite the offer, it is added that Wolves are aware that it is a "difficult" deal, but that talks continue as they try to find a breakthrough and potentially upgrade on Jose Sa this summer.

Whether Arsenal will face more enticing interest from clubs around England who are perhaps willing to pay a fee this summer is likely to determine the success of the move for Wolves.