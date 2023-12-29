Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly keen on a player they showed interest in this summer as Gary O'Neil looks to build on his solid start to life at Molineux.

Wolves cast eye to January...

In the Premier League, Wolves have shown some commendable steel under the stewardship of O'Neil to put themselves in a comfortable spot in and around mid-table; nevertheless, bringing in quality and shipping out excess players in January will be important to help balance their squad at Molineux.

Regarding outgoings, the Old Gold look to have found a new home for out-of-favour striker Fabio Silva, who looks set to travel north of the border to join Scottish Premiership side Rangers on loan for the remainder of the campaign on a straight loan deal with no option to buy.

Journalist Christopher Michel has also indicated that his fellow striker, Sasa Kaladjzic, could be set to depart on a similar basis next month after failing to receive regular minutes at Molineux. Taking to social media platform X, the SPORT1 reporter claimed that the Austria international has interest from clubs in both the Premier League and Bundesliga for his signature, which would potentially leave Matheus Cunha and Hwang-hee Chan to fight it out for game time in the final third.

In light of this, Wolves may need another attacking option to enter the fold in the West Midlands and a new report has suggested that they could well be in the market for one in January.

Wolverhampton Wanderers receive Boulaye Dia reply...

According to reports in Italy via Sport Witness, Wolves are keen on Salernitana striker Boulaye Dia once again after previously seeing a loan-to-buy offer rejected in the summer that would've guaranteed the Serie A side gain €12 million; however, they turned down advances from the Old Gold for the Senegal international.

Similar players to Boulaye Dia (FBRef) Borja Mayoral Getafe Sergio Camello Rayo Vallecano Matheus Cunha Wolverhampton Wanderers Borja Iglesias Real Betis Dion Drena Beljo Ausburg

The outlet state that Wolves have now come forward with another offer containing a €12 million "right of redemption" to buy the 27-year-old, though Salernitana have once again turned them down. If O'Neil's side can raise their bid by €8 million, though, they could be successful in their pursuit of the attacker.

In 2023/24, the France-born forward, who journalist Jonas Adnan Giæver described as an “absolute monster”, has made 14 appearances in all competitions for his current employers, registering four goals in the process (Dia statistics - Transfermarkt).

Newcastle United are also believed to be tracking the progress of the experienced frontman, which may mean Wolves will need to be quick if they are to try and tempt Dia to come to Molineux once the market re-opens for business.