Wolves are aiming to wrap up a deal for a new signing before the 2024 summer transfer window even begins.

Wolves looking to take next step

With the 2023/24 Premier League campaign drawing to a close, it is fair to say Gary O'Neil has done a solid job during his first season in the dugout. The Old Gold are currently 12th in the table and have been comfortably clear of relegation trouble for virtually the entire campaign.

Regardless of what happens in their final four games, though, Wolves have already improved on their 2022/23 finish, sitting on 43 points compared to the 41 they accumulated last term. If the Midlands outfit are to take the next step and begin challenging for a European place, though, improvements will need to be made on the pitch.

O'Neil expressed his frustration at missing out on Chelsea striker Armando Broja during the January transfer window due to financial issues, but as the latest summer window approaches, Wolves have already been linked with a number of players who would improve their squad. Reports earlier this week claimed Wolves loanee Tommy Doyle is set to sign a long-term contract at Molineux, with the club planning to activate their £4.3m option to buy from Manchester City.

Elsewhere, Wolves are said to have begun their restructuring in attack and have tabled a bid for SC Braga attacker Rodrigo Gomes, who is currently on loan at Estoril for the season. Now, a fresh name has been tipped to make a move to Molineux in the near future.

Wolves make bid to sign star with "blistering pace"

According to Turkish outlet Takvim (via Sport Witness), Gary O’Neil’s side have placed €12m (£10.2m) on the table for Fenerbahce right-back Bright Osayi-Samuel.

Wolves watched the 26-year-old in the UEFA Conference League against Olympiacos earlier this month and were seemingly impressed with what they saw. The report claims that the Turkish side are keen to reach an agreement because they are scared of losing Osayi-Samuel for nothing, with his contract due to expire in June 2025, so with Fenerbahce thought to be under pressure to sell, Takvim suggests there could be 'quick developments'.

Osayi-Samuel joined his current side in January 2021 from Championship outfit QPR. While plying his trade in England, the defender earned high praise from then-manager Mark Warburton.

"He's been very good in spells in games but today he was consistent from the first whistle to the 75th minute," Warburton said on Osayi-Samuel after a win over Cardiff City back in 2020.

"I'm not sure many teams have that blistering pace. As long as he knows how to use it, and that's the key for him - learning the game.

He's working so hard. He's got that sheer pace which terrifies defenders and when he uses it wisely like he did today, he looks a real handful. I'm delighted for him and it's good for the crowd to see a player who gets them off their seats, which is what you want."

Bright Osayi-Samuel career record Team Apps Goals Assists Fenerbahce 134 6 13 QPR 115 13 13 Blackpool 79 5 6

Osayi-Samuel had notched three goals and six assists in 34 games across all competitions for Fenerbahce this campaign and is valued at around £7.2m by Transfermarkt.