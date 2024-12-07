Wolverhampton Wanderers are struggling to get results this term, having won only twice in the Premier League so far.

This means Gary O’Neil is under severe pressure. Depending on their results over the next few weeks, might he be sacked before the start of 2025? As the Old Gold will do anything to preserve their top-flight status.

Indeed, a few managers have recently been linked with the managerial job at Molineux, but a new name has recently cropped up who could be an interesting appointment…

Wolves make Championship manager their top target

According to reports in Italy (via Birmingham World), Wolves are considering an approach for West Bromwich Albion manager Carlos Corberan.

The report goes on to state that the Championship boss is the main target to take over from O’Neil should these poor results persist.

Given the rivalry between the two sides, this move could cause plenty of controversy, but it appears that the Old Gold are willing to do anything to remain in the Premier League.

He could even turn out to be their own Enzo Maresca, with Corberan compared to the Italian with regards to his managerial style.

Carlos Corberan could be Wolves’ own Maresca

Maresca has enjoyed a spell in the Midlands before, taking Leicester City back to the Premier League last term as they claimed the Championship title.

This enticed Chelsea to make him their new boss, and he is enjoying an impressive start to life at Stamford Bridge. At the time of writing, the Blues are second in the table while topping the Europa Conference League table with four wins from four.

According to the Athletic, Corberan and Maresca have various similarities, such as being obsessed with the game, a link to Pep Guardiola and success during the early years of their careers at U23 level.

As Maresca stepped out of Gaurdiola’s shadow, Corberan did likewise under Marcelo Bielsa, as he spent time coaching Leeds United U23s.

Carlos Corberan's managerial stats Club Date appointed Games in charge Points per game West Bromwich Albion October 25, 2022 103 1.58 Olympiacos August 1, 2022 11 1.45 Huddersfield July 23, 2020 102 1.41 Via Transfermarkt

The 41-year-old prefers to use a 4-2-3-1 system, which could work wonders for the current group of Wolves players. One lone striker who is supported by an attacking midfielder and two effective wingers.

“I love to illuminate the game,” said Corberan in 2022. “Try to control games with the ball, try to keep the ball all the time, try to dominate.”

Now, imagine how good Wolves could be under his management, with the likes of Matheus Cunha, Joao Gomes and Hwang Hee-Chan trying to dominate games via his tactical system.

Hailed as an “elite” coach by scout Petar Petrov, Corberan led West Brom away from relegation to a ninth-place finish in 2022/23 before securing a playoff berth last term.

The club failed to achieve promotion, but hopes are high that they can finish in the top six again this season. Will Corberan be there to oversee this, however? Or will Wolves be his home in the next few weeks?