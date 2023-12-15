Wolverhampton Wanderers didn't take long to find their feet under Gary O'Neil, despite how late his arrival came before the Premier League season kicked off. The former Bournemouth boss has so far steered the Midlands club clear of relegation fears and onwards to the comforts of mid-table. In the middle of a busy festive period too, he will hope to see his side avoid any regretful results and build on a run that has seen them avoid defeat in three of their last five games.

Following the festive period, Wolves' focus will turn to the January transfer window, when O'Neil will get his first opportunity to make his mark on his current squad. Among those who could help do that is one particular target who previously nearly joined Barcelona. Now, however, Wolves could swoop in.

Wolves transfer news

Currently sat in 13th and as many as ten points clear of Luton Town in the relegation zone, Wolves are making steady progress under O'Neil, having finished in the same position and seven points clear of the dropzone under Julen Lopetegui. It's worth noting that O'Neil hasn't had the chance to welcome new signings, either. Speaking on that possibility, he told Sky Sports: "The club will do its best to help and move things around and try to improve the depth in certain areas that we feel we are short in."

With that said, according to Coluna Do Fla in Brazil, Wolves have made contact with the agent of Wesley Franca ahead of a potential January move from Flamengo. The right-back reportedly came close to joining Barcelona previously, only for Financial Fair Play to get in the way of the La Liga side's potential move.

Barcelona's loss could be Wolves' gain, however, who will be boosted by reports that Wesley has told his agent that his desire is to play in the Premier League. If the Midlands club are to make their move, they will reportedly have to fend off interest from Crystal Palace and Brighton & Hove Albion in a competitive race for Wesley's signature in January.

"Immense" Wesley would be an upgrade on Semedo

Even at just 20-years-old, Wesley has enjoyed a superb campaign for Flamengo to quickly emerge as one of their main men. The teenager managed to keep up with Wolves' current right-back Nelson Semedo when compared in full seasons, potentially giving O'Neil plenty to think about. Here's how Wesley's stats and Semedo's 2022/23 stats compare:

Player Progressive carries Progressive passes Key passes Tackles won Wesley Franca 49 109 23 48 Nelson Semedo 50 110 11 42

The right-back's performances have unsurprisingly come with plenty of praise, including from U23s scout and journalist Antonio Mango, who posted on X: "I’ve been so so impressed with Flemengo’s right-back Wesley Franca. He’s been immense since coming into the senior team"

When the January window opens, Wolves and Wesley certainly looks like one to keep an eye on, as the Midlands club weigh up whether to help the 20-year-old realise his Premier League dream next month.