Wolverhampton Wanderers have made a 'crazy' deadline day offer to sign a new international player, according to a report.

Wolves transfer news

Vitor Pereira’s side ended their five-game winless run in the Premier League on Saturday, as they claimed a 2-0 win over Midlands rivals Aston Villa. The victory has lifted Wolves out of the relegation zone, but with still plenty of work to do to make sure they stay in the Premier League, Pereira and Wolves have their eye on one or two new arrivals before the transfer window closes.

Fabrizio Romano has reported that the Midlands side are chasing a deal for Dynamo Kyiv ace Volodymyr Brazkho. In fact, Wolves have made an offer for the player worth £16.7 million, and Brazkho is keen on moving to England and the Premier League.

Brazkho is not the only midfielder on Wolves’ radar, as it’s been claimed that they could make a move for Jordan Henderson in the final hours of this transfer window. The former Liverpool midfielder looked set to join AS Monaco last week, but the deal fell through after Henderson threatened never to play for Ajax again if they didn’t allow him to leave. However, he has since apologised, but Wolves could look to test the waters with a bid.

Wolves make deadline day bid to sign new international player

The Premier League side’s search for a new midfielder doesn’t stop with Brazkho and Henderson, as according to Foot Mercato relayed by Sport Witness, Wolves have made a “crazy offer” to sign Marshall Munetsi from Stade de Reims.

The Midlands side have already done business with the French club this month, as they signed Emmanuel Agbadou from Stade de Reims. Their search for a new midfielder has taken them back to the Ligue 1 club, with Wolves making an unknown offer to sign Munetsi, but it is claimed to be near the €20 million (£16 million) they paid for Agbadou. The Premier League side are hoping the big offer will help convince Stade de Reims to sell Munetsi this close to the deadline, and discussions between the two clubs are ongoing.

The 28-year-old is comfortable playing in multiple roles in the midfield, as he can play as a holding player, central, as well as a more advanced midfielder. Ideal for Pereira, who is looking to improve and add to his options in the middle of the park.

Marshall Munetsi's Stade Reims stats Apps 159 Goals 21 Assists 14

Munetsi has 23 caps for Zimbabwe to his name and has played over 100 games in Ligue 1, meaning if he were to arrive at Molineux, he would bring experience to a Wolves midfield that is full of youth and experience. Munetsi’s arrival at Wolves could see him replace Mario Lemina, who is currently suspended and has been linked with an exit from the Premier League side in recent days, as well as Boubacar Traore, who is out injured, and it is unknown when he will return.