Wolverhampton Wanderers have made an enquiry for a Serie A defender in recent days, according to a report. This comes as the Midlands side are continuing their search for a new manager after they sacked Gary O’Neil over the weekend.

Latest on Wolves’ search for a new manager

The 2-1 defeat to Ipswich Town at Molineux on Saturday was the final straw for the Wolves hierarchy, as they sacked O’Neil not long after the game had finished. In a statement from chairman Jeff Shit, it said: "We're very grateful to Gary for all of his effort, dedication, and hard work during his time at the club, and we wish him and his team the best of luck for the future."

Since then, Wolves have held talks with Al Shabab manager Vitor Pereira over becoming their new head coach. The Midlands side are keen for a quick appointment, and while they have sounded out other managers, such as David Moyes, Pereira is considered the frontrunner, and the compensation needed to be paid to get him out of Al-Shabab isn’t considered a problem.

Wolves are expected to complete the appointment of Pereira in the next 24-48 hours, and agreement over compensation has been reached between the two clubs. If everything goes to plan, the Portuguese should fly over to England in the middle of the week and take training ahead of his first game in charge, which will come against Leicester City. Pereira’s arrival at Molineux will continue Wolves’ long-standing Portuguese links.

Wolves make enquiry to sign £10m defender in January

According to ASRomaLive.it, relayed by Sport Witness, Wolves have made an enquiry to sign Ben Godfrey from Atalanta. The 26-year-old has been playing in Italy since the summer, as he joined the Europa League champions from Everton in a deal worth £10 million.

Godfrey, who was dubbed “outstanding” by Rio Ferdinand during his time in Toffee blue, was a key player during his time at Goodison Park, but Sean Dyche decided to let the defender leave in the summer as his importance waned under the former Burnley boss.

The move to Atalanta hasn’t quite gone to plan for Godfrey, as he’s only played four games so far, none of which have come as a starter. Now this report states that Wolves are among the Premier League teams chasing his signature in January.

Ben Godfrey's Premier League stats Apps 112 Goals 0 Assists 3

Atalanta are willing to let the defender leave in the New Year as manager Gian Piero Gasperini has already given the “green light” for his exit. Godfrey is keen on leaving the Italian side, and he could prioritise a move back to the Premier League. Wolves have made a “concrete” enquiry to sign the versatile defender, but they face competition from Nottingham Forest and Leicester City, with all three expected to engage in talks with his representatives soon if they haven't already.