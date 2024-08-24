Still looking to replace Max Kilman late on in the transfer window, Wolverhampton Wanderers have now reportedly held talks to sign a defensive reinforcement for Gary O'Neil.

Wolves transfer news

The Midlands club started their summer by losing Kilman to West Ham United in a deal reportedly worth £40m and have ended it by losing Pedro Neto to Chelsea for a reported £54m. Yet, even after such hefty sales, Wolves' transfer budget remains insignificant amid their pursuits of a defensive reinforcement and the loan arrival of Aaron Ramsdale.

In an attempt to offer Ramsdale a way out of what has become a nightmare spell at Arsenal, Wolves reportedly submitted a loan with an option to buy offer to the Gunners in a deal that would see those in the Midlands cover the majority of his wages. As things stand, however, it remains to be seen whether the north London club will accept their proposal.

The same can be said for another option, too. According to Graeme Bailey for HITC, Wolves have held talks with Sheffield United to sign Anel Ahmedhodzic alongside West Ham United, though it is Ipswich Town who reportedly lead the race for the centre-back's signature.

It would add insult to injury if the Hammers were to beat Wolves to Ahmedhodzic, having already taken one of their star men - albeit for a decent chunk of money. They have also brought in Jean-Clair Todibo from Nice on a loan deal, so Wolves are certainly in most need of a new centre-back at present.

And despite Ipswich apparently leading the race, anything could still change late on in the window, with the 25-year-old certainly ticking plenty of boxes in Wolves' search to replace Kilman. Perhaps most importantly, the Sheffield United man has a release clause worth £17m, which fits into Wolves' reported £20m budget left to spend before deadline day in under a week's time.

"Dominant" Ahmedhodzic could replace Kilman

Having reportedly held talks, Wolves should do everything in their power to jump ahead of Ipswich in the race to sign Ahmedhodzic in the remaining days of the summer transfer window. Summing up his quality, analyst Ben Mattinson was recently full of praise for the central defender amid his links to the Tractor Boys, claiming that Ahmedhodzic would be a "dominant" dueller alongside Jacob Greaves.

With just days remaining in the transfer window, Wolves must ensure that they replace both Neto and Kilman before the likes of Ipswich use their recruitment to cause some upsets in the Premier League this season.

At 25 years old, Ahmedhodzic represents an option who is on course to get even better with a move back into the top flight, and those in the Midlands should be the ones benefiting given his valuation and ability to slot straight into O'Neil's backline.