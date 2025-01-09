After confirming the arrival of defender Emmanuel Agbadou, Wolverhampton Wanderers have now reportedly set their sights on signing an experienced striker on loan this month.

Wolves transfer news

After failing to sign a central defender in the summer and suffering ever since, Wolves have instantly backed new manager Vitor Pereira by welcoming Agbadou from Ligue 1 side Stade Reims. 27 years old and providing the experience that the Midlands club have lacked at times, Agbadou and the rest of his new teammates will undoubtedly have their focus firmly fixed on Premier League safety.

Speaking to the club website after officially welcoming the Ivory Coast defender, chairman Jeff Shi said: “We’re delighted to welcome Emmanuel to the club. He’s a player our recruitment team have watched for a long time and Vitor agreed that he was the right player and the right character to strengthen our squad now.

“It was important we completed the transfer early in the window to help Vitor straight away, and, like all transfers, this one took a lot of hard work from a lot of people. I hope Emmanuel has a successful career at Wolves, and he’ll have the full support of everyone during his time here.”

Agbadou may not be the last player to be welcomed with open arms at the Molineux this month, however, with the Midlands club instantly setting their sights on a reinforcement at the opposite end of Pereira's side.

According to Wayne Veysey of Football Insider, Wolves have now opened preliminary talks to sign Kelechi Iheanacho on loan from Sevilla, who will allow the Nigerian to leave for the rest of the season this month.

The former Leicester City striker - earning a reported £76,000-a-week - has struggled in La Liga, but could now receive the opportunity to rediscover his best form in a league he knows incredibly well all whilst keeping Wolves afloat in England's top flight.

"Talented" Iheanacho can be Cunha fail-safe

Signing Iheanacho - an experienced striker who knows all about the Premier League - would certainly be an intelligent move by all involved at Wolves and not just for that knowhow. The Nigerian could also act as a fail-safe for Matheus Cunha's potential decision to depart as early as the January transfer window.

Whilst the Brazilian's exit seems unlikely at this stage amid Arsenal's reported interest, Wolves would be wise to prepare for the worst and welcome a player who could go on and cover for the goals that they'd so desperately miss.

When at his best, Iheanacho is more than capable of stealing the headlines, having earned Brendan Rodgers' praise for doing exactly that in 2021.

The former Leicester City boss told reporters as relayed by The Independent: "He’s a talented player and I think of the difference in him tonight than when we played Crystal Palace last time. When we played them around the Christmas period, he wasn’t playing so much, and when you are a striker in particular that rhythm of games is important."