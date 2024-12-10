Wolverhampton Wanderers have made a £5 million bid to appoint an “unbelievable” manager, according to a new report. Gary O’Neil’s position as Wolves manager has been under threat for a large part of the season, but the pressure has been intensifying in the last week or so, given they have just won two league games and are four points adrift of 17th place Crystal Palace.

Wolves manager latest

Wolves’ defeat to the Hammers is likely going to pile the pressure on O’Neil even more, with many probably expecting the Englishman to have been sacked by now. However, reports have stated that O’Neil is expected to be in the dugout for the game against Ipswich Town at Molineux on the weekend.

It is likely seen as the last chance for O’Neil, as defeat to the Tractor Boys will surely end his time in charge at the Midlands side. Talk regarding who could replace O’Neil has been ongoing for a while now, as Graham Potter, Rob Edwards and David Moyes have all been mentioned as options.

Potter and Moyes are currently unemployed, with their last jobs being at Chelsea and West Ham, respectively. Meanwhile, Edwards is in charge of Luton Town, but it has been a difficult time for the Hatters of late, and he may relish the chance to manage back in the Premier League.

It has also been reported that Wolves may have another option in mind, and that is West Brom’s Carlos Corberan. The Spaniard has been impressive in management so far and has done a good job at the Hawthorns. That has caught the attention of Wolves, but it would be unusual for Wolves to go after a manager who is in charge of their arch-rivals.

Wolves make £5m bid to appoint "unbelievable" José Mourinho

According to Turkish outlet AS Marca, Wolves have made a £5 million bid to appoint Jose Mourinho as their new manager. The Portuguese is currently in charge of Turkish giants Fenerbahçe and has been since the summer, and given the fee involved this may be one to take with a pinch of salt.

Mourinho, who was dubbed “unbelievable” by former Chelsea captain John Terry, was in charge of Serie A side AS Roma at the start of the year but left that role after being sacked by the Italian side. The 63-year-old had to wait six months but got back into management in July, as he was appointed Fenerbahçe boss on a two-year deal.

Overall, it has been a relatively successful spell so far, as he’s overseen 23 games in all competitions, winning 14, drawing five, and losing four. Fener are six points behind leaders Galatasaray, having played the same games, while the Turkish side sits 15th in the Europa League table.

Jose Mourinho's Premier League record Games 363 Won 217 Drawn 84 Lost 62 Points 735 Points per game 2.02

This report claims that Wolves have made a £5 million bid to release Mourinho out of his Fenerbahçe contract. The Midlands side are apparently keen on bringing the Portuguese back to the Premier League as soon as possible. It remains unclear if Mourinho would be interested in a move back to England and especially a team second from bottom, as he stated to Sky Sports in October that he wouldn’t manage a team fighting relegation.

Mourinho said: “I'm never going to a team fighting relegation. I will never go. But I'm not going to fight relegation. It's too hard! Honestly, I believe that has to be the hardest thing.

"It's more difficult than playing for titles. It has to be very hard emotionally because it's something that changes lives. I think it's brave guys that do it."