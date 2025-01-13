Wolverhampton Wanderers have placed a 24-year-old attacker at the top of their January transfer wishlist, according to a recent report.

Wolves transfer news

Vitor Pereira managed to avoid an upset in his first FA Cup match, as he guided Wolves to a 2-1 victory over Bristol City on Saturday afternoon. The FA Cup was a nice distraction for the Premier League side, but the focus now turns back to league action, as they face two massive games against Newcastle United and Chelsea.

The Midlands side are out of the bottom three on goal difference but still have a lot to do to ensure they don’t go down this season. To boost their chances of survival, Pereira will be keen to add to his squad this month. Wolves have already added Emmanuel Agbadou to their ranks, and they are now looking to add a striker, as talks have begun to sign Kelechi Iheanacho from Sevilla.

The former Leicester City man is free to leave the Spanish side this month, and Wolves have opened preliminary talks to sign the Nigeria international on loan for the remainder of the campaign. The Midlands side are also interested in signing Renato Veiga from Chelsea this month, with them already seeing an approach turned down. The Blues want to keep hold of the player, but he is likely to leave Stamford Bridge in this transfer window.

Wolves make versatile attacker top January transfer target

The Premier League side are not only looking to sign Iheanacho to improve their forward line, as according to Foot Mercato, Wolves have placed Zakaria Aboukhlal at the top of their transfer list for this month.

The 24-year-old currently plays for French side Toulouse and has done so since joining them back in 2022 from AZ Alkmaar. Aboukhlal, who can play anywhere across the frontline, really excelled in youth football back in the Netherlands and has taken that into top-level football, as he netted 10 goals in 37 Ligue 1 games last season and already has six goals to his name in this 2024/25 campaign.

Aboukhlal has played an important role in helping Toulouse make a good start to the Ligue 1 season, and his form at the top end of the pitch has now placed him at the top of Wolves’ transfer list.

Zakaria Aboukhlal's Toulouse stats Apps 73 Goals 24 Assists 7

Wolves and Pereira were keen to bring in a new right-winger and had been alerted to Aboukhlal’s performances, and the Morocco international has since emerged as their preferred target to strengthen that position of the team. They are following him closely, attracted by his ability to improve the depth all the way across the attack due to the fact he can play on both wings or through the middle.

The winger is under contract until 2026, so a tempting offer this month could see the French side cash in on their star attacker.