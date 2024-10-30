Wolverhampton Wanderers are looking to get ahead of the rest as they make contact with a January transfer target, according to a new report.

It has been a frustrating campaign for Gary O’Neil’s side so far as their wait for a Premier League win continues, but securing a point at Brighton last weekend after being 2-0 down could be the springboard the club needs.

Wolves transfer news

Two points from nine games is a poor return for Wolves, and while they have done reasonably well going forward, their habit of conceding goals is letting them down massively. The Old Gold have so far conceded 25 goals in the Premier League, the most by any side.

Injuries haven’t helped O'Neil, as his backline is always being changed, so it was no surprise to see them being linked with a move for a defender. Wolves have sent scouts to watch young defender Nathan Zeze, as they look to sign the Nantes player in 2025. However, they are not the only side interested in the 19-year-old, as Aston Villa are also said to be keen.

As well as looking at adding in defence, O’Neil and Wolves are also keen on adding more firepower to their attack. The Midlands side have made Watford’s Giorgi Chakvetadze a top transfer target for January. Club scouts have taken in recent Watford games to watch the player, and he has now been “shortlisted” as a player to buy if they are able to do business in January. The Hornets could look to demand as much as £20 million for the midfielder, who only signed a five-year deal last month.

Given Wolves’ situation in the league, they are looking at ways of improving it, and they also have their eye on another forward-thinking player, this time someone from France.

Wolves now making early move to sign 21-goal attacker in January

According to Africa Foot, relayed by Sport Witness, Wolves have identified Toulouse winger Zakaria Aboukhlal as a target for January. The 24-year-old has been with the French side since July 2022, after he joined them from Dutch side AZ Alkmaar.

Aboukhlal started his career at Willem II, and after progressing through the age groups, he then moved to PSV’s under-19s in 2017. He progressed to their under-21s, and in 2019, AZ decided to snap him up, and he went on to play 90 times for them in all competitions.

The 24-year-old has now been impressing in France with Toulouse, and this report states that Wolves have “established contact in recent hours” in order to convince the attacker to move to England in January. It goes on to add that the Premier League side are working on trying to secure Aboukhlal on a loan deal with an option to buy, but as of yet there is no mention of any figures involved.

Zakaria Aboukhlal's Toulouse stats Apps 65 Goals 21 Assists 6

Talks between the parties have started, but it is not made clear whether that is Wolves and the player’s representatives, the two clubs or both. Either way, Wolves look to be keen to land the winger in January, who has scored 21 goals since joining the French side, taking his career tally for club and country to 36.