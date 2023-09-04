Wolverhampton Wanderers icon Steve Bull has been left furious by Matheus Nunes following his £53m transfer to Manchester City.

After refusing to train so the deal could happen the Portuguese midfielder got his move to the Premier League champions on deadline day.

Nunes had only signed for Wolves last summer on a five-year contract, with the West Midlands side paying a club-record transfer fee of £38m to Sporting Lisbon.

During his time playing at Molineux, he only scored one goal (which won April Goal of the Month) and recorded one assist.

How did Nunes get his move?

The 25-year-old whiz was targeted by some of the Premier League's biggest clubs such as Liverpool, but Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola demanded that his side sign the Brazilian-born player.

This came after Manchester City captain Kevin De Bruyne was ruled out for four months after suffering a hamstring injury. This left City desperately needing midfield reinforcements, and after their £87m bid for West Ham’s Lucas Paqueta was rejected, City set their sights on Nunes.

At first, the Citizen’s bid of £47m was rejected by Wolves, and as the closing of the window drew closer Nunes informed his club of his wishes to leave and consequently refused to train for them. Prompting Wolves to respond to this by fining him.

Eventually on August 31st (transfer deadline day) the two clubs agreed on a fee of £53m with a 10% sell-on fee for Wolves allowing Nunes to sign a 5-year contract with the Champions of Europe.

What has Bull said about Nunes?

Following Nunes’ exit from Wolves club legend Bull has blasted the midfielder for his conduct.

Writing in the Express and Star the former striker said:

“There’s no loyalty in football anymore – it’s shocking in my eyes.

“I was disappointed and frustrated at how Matheus Nunes acted in his final days at Wolves.

“If you have a long contract you should try to serve as much of that as you can. I know a club like Manchester City can turn your head, but he shouldn’t have gone on strike.

“He should have got his head down and focused on his football, and let everyone else sort out the deal.

“But he’s gone now and I wish him well. With him going, Wolves have been able to add in some key positions.

“It is now up to Gary O’Neil to put it all together with the squad he has.”

Should Nunes have acted differently?

Despite Nunes eventually getting his move, Bell could be right with what he said regarding the midfielder’s behaviour being “shocking” and perhaps no footballer should use this tactic to get their way.

Earning around £85k-per-week at Molineux, the Portuguese dynamo was a key figure in midfield, ranking fifth in the squad for average WhoScored rating from his two appearances this term.

With 11 dribbles and three key passes across those outings, there is no doubt that he would have become a great threat for O'Neil in the final third, so it is indeed disappointing to see him depart in this manner.

Having also been lauded as being an "unbelievable" talent by ex-teammate Goncalo Santos, it will surely hurt Bull and the Old Gold faithful alike if Nunes starts to hit the ground running at the defending champions.

But for O'Neil and the coaching staff, they must now move on with the squad at his disposal, as Wolves will welcome a resurgent Liverpool to the Midlands after the international break.