Wolverhampton Wanderers will aim to make improvements this summer, despite expected financial constraints following the revelation of the clubs’ Financial Fair Play (FFP) woes.

Julen Lopetegui will wish to bolster his squad this transfer window, which is something he could do in stylish fashion as Wolves’ latest link has emerged as a hot talent.

What’s the latest on Manu Kone to Wolves?

As reported by the Daily Mail yesterday, Wolves are showing interest in Borussia Monchengladbach whizz Manu Kone.

The 22-year-old machine has gathered interest from both Liverpool and Aston Villa for his performances in the Bundesliga, with him being valued at £35m as per the report.

Contracted to Die Borussen until 2025, it’s expected that the club will hold out for a good fee for their star.

What could Manu Kone offer to Wolves?

With Ruben Neves almost certain to depart this summer, Lopetegui must find midfield reinforcements to live up to the absence of the Molineux skipper.

Once hailed as “majestic” by talent scout Antonio Mango, the Frenchman could certainly be the man to fill the vacancy left by Neves’ pending departure.

At just 22 years old, the bustling midfielder was monstrous in the Bundesliga this campaign, as highlighted by his 2.5 tackles per game and 54% total duels won with an enormous average of 7.4 won per game, via Sofascore.

It’s clear to see why the youngster is wanted by Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool for his defensive exploits in the engine room, however the Colombes-born gem has far more to his game than protecting the back line.

Having been likened to Brighton & Hove Albion star Moises Caicedo, Kone could replicate the passing ability of Neves in his assured nature in the centre of the pitch.

Also lauded as having a “swagger” about him by Mango, the 22-year-old maintained a passing accuracy of 87% in the Bundesliga this term as well as registering an average of 5.73 progressive passes per 90 via FBref.

As per FBref again, the Gladbach midfielder ranks highly in comparison to midfielders in Europe, positioned in the top 4% in Europe’s top five leagues in the past year for his rate of successful take ons, averaging 1.97 per 90, incomparable to Neves’ 0.57.

While the Portuguese stalwart offers more in the final third, the Wolves target offers an opposing skill set to the 26-year-old, flexing the ability to open the play from deep playing as a commanding defensive midfielder.

His ball-carrying abilities are second-to-none and present as another area that the young whizz could signify progression in Lopetegui’s set-up without Neves, with him averaging 2.04 progressive carries to the Wolves captain’s 0.83 per 90.

With Liverpool and Villa expected to have significantly bigger budgets than Wolves this summer, only time will tell if Lopetegui can source the pennies to lure the talent to Molineux, there is no denying the impact he could have should the Old Gold win the race for his signature.

The Spaniard could well have his perfect Neves successor if that turns out to be the case.