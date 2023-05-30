Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly ready to seek reinforcements in the summer transfer window, as the club have been linked to a Real Madrid ace.

Julen Lopetegui is expected to face pressures surpassing the 2022/23 Premier League campaign, as issues surrounding FFP may implement a restraint on the Spaniard’s ability to spend this summer.

Away from the business issues Wolves may face, the club can be relieved to see the back of the season, in a year that saw Molineux threatened by relegation, then saved and rejuvenated by Lopetegui.

While the Midlands side are expected to see a number of names depart this summer, the club’s latest link could shed some positivity on the squad, in a signing that would not impact finances.

What’s the latest on Mariano Diaz to Wolves?

As initially reported by Spanish publication AS, Real Madrid forward Mariano Diaz is set to leave the Bernabeu as his contract comes to an end.

Mundo Deportivo has since stated the 29-year-old has no shortage of options, with Wolves mentioned as a club that have appeared as a potential suitor.

It could be a chance for the Lopetegui to reunite with Diaz, whom he managed in Madrid, with the Dominican saying previously he was “grateful” to the Spaniard.

What could Mariano Diaz bring to Wolves?

In his career, the forward has made 84 appearances at Real Madrid, playing among a host of the world’s best talents, however, this has not always been rewarding for the 29-year-old.

In two spells at the club, Diaz has completed a full 90 minutes just four times in La Liga, scoring a total of 12 goals in all competitions in a span of limited game time - as per Transfermarkt.

Between his two separate journeys in Madrid, the Premia de Mar-born ace had a successful stay in Ligue 1 at Olympique Lyonnais, in which his talents were broadcast to the world as he shone out of the shadows.

The £106k-per-week striker scored a total of 21 goals and registered six assists in his first season at Lyon, prompting him to be re-signed at the club by Lopetegui, who was manager at the Bernabeu at the time.

With Raul Jimenez and Diego Costa both expected to depart this summer, the Dominican could find himself working alongside Lopetegui once more in what could be an exciting prospect for Wolves.

In his best scoring season, Jimenez netted 17 goals in the league, however, the Mexican has failed to score over ten over the previous three terms.

Lauded as “powerful” by former Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas, the Madrid forward could be the perfect replacement should he re-find his form and become a firm starter for Wolves.

Described as having strengths in finishing, including from long range and heading the ball, as per WhoScored, the 29-year-old could be a strong candidate to lead the line at Molineux.

As the Premier League season closed last weekend, the Midlands club were officially crowned the lowest scorers of the campaign, scoring just 31 goals in 38 fixtures, prompting the urgency to seek a striker in the transfer window.

What makes the move most attractive, aside from his goal-scoring exploits, is the fact the forward could be signed on a free transfer, aiding Wolves with a striker fond of finding the back of the net without adding excessive financial pressures.